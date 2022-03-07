Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition – March 4, 2022

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 4, 2022

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the March 4th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Aerospace Valley aircraft lovers had a great opportunity to “ROC out!” on Feb. 24th, as the Stratolaunch carrier aircraft once again took to the skies. Aviation photographers and devoted fans watched from the end of runway 30 at Mojave Air and Space Port, as ‘Roc’ lifted into the air for the fourth time since her maiden flight in April 2019. We have the full story and much more news for you, in this week’s edition of Aerotech. Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/makz/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning March 4th.

