Headlines — March 14

News

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, Ukrainian authorities said March 13.

Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that struck early March 13 near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil.

Business

US Army to award production contract for light tank this summer

The U.S. Army is comfortable with the way its light tank competition is progressing and plans to award a production contract this summer, according to service acquisition and program officials.

Sensing a feeding frenzy, German arms makers jockey for position

German companies are jockeying for position as the government tees up massive investments meant to drastically improve the state of the armed forces.

Saab to provide US Marine Corps with training systems

Saab received a contract modification, valuing approximately $122 million USD, where $54 million was booked during 2021. The original contract was announced in June 2021. The contract modification announced today also includes options, which increases the potential total contract value up to $248 million.

Pakistan Air Force inducts new batch of Chinese fighter jets

Pakistan Air Force officially inducted its first batch of Chinese-built J-10C fighter jets on March 11, holding a ceremony in Islamabad with officials from both countries.

Northrop to equip US Marines H-1 Fleet with secure data link

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $65 million contract to proceed with the full-scale production of Link-16 for the US Marine Corps’ H-1 fleet.

Defense

Congress passes budget with defense boost, $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

Senate lawmakers finalized a $1.5 trillion spending bill late March 12 that provides $13.6 billion in new aid for Ukraine and funding stability for the Defense Department for the rest of the fiscal year.

Army approves first religious exemption for COVID vaccine

Army officials announced March 13 that the service has approved its first religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, making it the final military service to approve such an accommodation.

Veterans

Despite risks, US veterans reckon with joining Ukrainian war effort

They are among the wave of U.S. military veterans who, despite warnings from the Biden administration, have inserted themselves into a foreign war.