Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $55,400,000 firm-fixed-price order (N6134022F0001) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6134019G0002). This order procures P-8A training systems hardware for the government of Korea. Specifically, this order provides for the production and delivery of one Operational Flight Trainer with Brief/Debrief Station, one Weapons Tactics Trainer with Brief/Debrief Station, one Virtual Maintenance Trainer, one Maintenance Support Cabinet, one 10-seat plus one instructor seat Maintenance Electronic Classroom (EC), one Training System Support Center, one 10-seat plus one instructor seat Mission Systems Desktop Trainer EC, one 10-seat plus one instructor seat Flight Management Systems Trainer EC, and one 10-seat plus one instructor seat Aircrew EC. Additionally, this order provides contracts, logistics, engineering and management technical expertise required for the procurement, build, inspection and acceptance of the Phase 1 hardware for the P-8A training system for the government of Korea. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (53 percent); and Tampa, Fla., (47 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2025.† Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $55,400,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Fisher Engineering Inc.,* Johns Creek, Ga., is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract (N40085-22-D-0004) for architect-engineer services for fire protection in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for building code analysis, life-safety code analysis, water flow tests, fire-protection design analysis of automatic detection and suppression systems, and verification of the adequacy of water supply. Task Order 0001 is being awarded at $145,880 for fire protection assessment at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. All work will be performed at various Navy facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic AO. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $145,880 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.Gov website with 13 proposals received. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $9,389,824 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering services and supplies in support of the MK92 Fire Control System including equipment changes, repairs, and overhauls; engineering and field services in support of in-service engineering requirements; computer programming; and documentation development. This contract combines purchases for the Taiwan Navy (85 percent); Egypt Navy (10 percent); and Bahrain Navy (5 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. FMS (Taiwan) funding in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6339422F0003).

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $8,606,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2249) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0013). This order provides for sovereign repair capability development as well as facility standup for the V-22 AE 1107C engine to include establishment of an indigenous depot-level maintenance and repair capability for the Rolls-Royce AE 1107C engine and integration of an AE 1107C engine test cell into existing Kawasaki Heavy Industries facilities in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., (27 percent); and Hyogo, Japan (73 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,606,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

COLSA Corp., Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a modification (P00016) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0859-20-D-0001) to increase the contract ceiling by $30,000,000 and extend the ordering period. The new ceiling of this contract is increased from $65,700,000 to $95,700,000, and the ordering period is extended from March 17, 2022, to June 16, 2022. Under this modification, the contractor will provide continued support for the Advanced Research Center for mission essential modeling and simulation, analyses, test and evaluation, and experimentation. These efforts will continue network and information infrastructure, test and developmental support, and cybersecurity and network security improvements. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala. The four existing task orders will be modified to extend the period of performance by 3 months, from March 17, 2022, to June 16, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,500,000 is being obligated at award. One offeror was solicited and one offer was received. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $24,550,000 undefinitized contract modification for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor program. The modification provides for the Foreign Military Sales requirement to add electronic warfare system initial non-recurring engineering for the Japan Air Self Defense Force. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Japan, and is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $12,029,500 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-22-C-2705).

U.S. Army

DOWL LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-22-D-0005); R&M Consultants Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-22-D-0006); and CRW Engineering Group LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W911KB-22-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $9,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services, surveying, mapping and related services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity.

*Small business