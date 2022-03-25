Headlines — March 25

News

NATO members to pledge support for Ukraine against potential chem-bio attacks

NATO members plan to approve additional support for Ukraine in that country’s defense against Russia’s invasion, including equipment to counter a potential chemical or biological attack.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

As allies meet, splits emerge in NATO about how to deter Russia

Allied leaders are discussing whether it is best to keep Russia guessing about what will trigger a bigger military response or to outline precisely what would draw NATO into a conflict.

Business

Navy wants industry’s best technologies for aviation communication demo

The service is primarily interested in mature technologies ready to be used onboard larger aircraft.

See Pakistan showcase its latest equipment during military parade

Pakistan showcased its latest defense equipment at its annual Pakistan Day Parade on March 23, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain a credible conventional deterrent against India.

Lockheed eyes Project Convergence after successful 5G expedition

Lockheed Martin plans to demonstrate its new 5G network technologies at Project Convergence ’22, following a successful showing of gear installed on vehicles traversing Florida scrublands.

Defense

F-16 jet crashes in western Louisiana; pilot safely ejects

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet crashed in western Louisiana midday March 23, a state police spokesperson has confirmed to Air Force Times.

Navy clear to decommission 5 cruisers, unclear which ships will leave the fleet

The Navy is clear to decommission five Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers following the passage of the Fiscal Year 2022 defense appropriations bill, USNI News understands.

Army begins testing on ITEP engine

The U.S. Army announced March 22 that has started testing its powerful new helicopter engine, called the Improved Turbine Engine Program, which is slated to replace engines in the serviceís current helicopter fleet and power its next-generation scout helicopter.

Veterans

VA claims backlog improves, but still sits far above pre-pandemic levels

After a spike in backlog numbers in recent years, Veterans Affairs officials have seen a steady decrease in the number of overdue disability claims in their benefits system over the last five months, officials said this week.

VA caregiver program needs total overhaul as problems mount, advocates say

Veterans Affairs’ caregiver support programs need a significant overhaul to correct deep-seated flaws within current operations, veterans advocates told lawmakers March 23.