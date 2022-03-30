Boeing announces senior leadership updates

Boeing on March 28, 2022, announced Ted Colbert as president and chief executive officer of its Defense, Space and Security business.

Colbert succeeds Leanne Caret who is retiring following nearly 35 years of exceptional service with Boeing. Stephanie Pope has been appointed as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, succeeding Colbert.

“We are grateful for Leanne’s dedicated service and I’d like to thank her for her outstanding contributions to our industry, our customers, our company and our employees over her extraordinary career at Boeing,” said Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

As president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, Colbert will oversee all aspects of the company’s business unit that provides technology, products and solutions for defense, government, space, intelligence, and security customers worldwide. BDS had 2021 revenue of $26 billion.

“Throughout his career, Ted Colbert has consistently brought technical excellence and strong and innovative leadership to every position he has held,” said Calhoun. “Under his leadership, BGS has assembled an excellent leadership team focused on delivering safe and high-quality services for our defense and commercial customers. His leadership track record and current experience supporting the defense services portfolio ideally position Ted to lead BDS.”

As president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Pope, who is currently Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief financial officer, will lead the company’s business unit that provides aerospace services for commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide, focused on global supply chain and parts distribution, aircraft modifications and maintenance, digital solutions, aftermarket engineering, analytics and training. BGS had 2021 revenue of $16 billion. Prior to her assignment as BCA CFO, Pope was chief financial officer of BGS and was part of the business when it was established in 2017.

“Stephanie brings decades of wide-ranging business and financial leadership to her new role,” said Calhoun. “Given her significant experience in all aspects of BGS, Stephanie’s deep understanding of the global services portfolio since its inception and the needs of BGS customers will help accelerate this meaningful business.”

Colbert and Pope’s new assignments will be effective April 1. Until her retirement later this year, Caret will serve as executive vice president and senior advisor to the CEO, reporting to Calhoun, to support the leadership transition, business continuity and critical talent acquisition efforts.