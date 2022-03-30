fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

U.S. sending 6 Navy Growler aircraft to Germany to support deterrence mission

by C. Todd Lopez
A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 flies over the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 4, 2021, in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

Six U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington State left their home base March 28, 2022, heading to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.

“This is in order to bolster readiness, enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with our allied and partner nations,” Kirby said. “These Growlers … are equipped for a variety of missions. But they do specialize in flying electronic warfare missions, using a suite of jamming sensors to confuse enemy radars, greatly aiding in the ability to conduct suppression of enemy air defense operations.”

The six aircraft are from VAQ 134, an electronic attack squadron also known as the “Garudas.” The EA-18G Growler is a variant of the F/A-18 aircraft and combines the “Super Hornet” platform with an electronic warfare suite.

According to a Navy fact sheet, the EA-18G Growler integrates the latest electronic attack technology, including the ALQ-218 receiver, ALQ-99 tactical jamming pods, ALQ-227 Communication Countermeasures Set and Joint Tactical Terminal – Receiver satellite communications.

About 240 Navy personnel, including maintainers and pilots, will accompany the aircraft to Germany, Kirby said. Those aircraft will remain based in Germany and are expected to fly missions in support of eastern flank deterrence and defense.

“They are not being deployed to be used against Russian forces in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “They are being deployed completely in keeping with our efforts to bolster NATO‘s deterrence and defense capabilities along that eastern flank.”

Kirby also said there was no specific threat or incident that drove the decision to send the aircraft to Germany.

“They are being deployed, as we have said all along, [because] the secretary wants to keep options open,” he said. “He’s in constant consultations with [Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe]. And as a result of discussions with Gen. Wolters, as well as the German government, this was deemed to be an additional move that could continue to bolster and reinforce our defenses on the eastern flank.”

Navy Capt. Christopher M. Bahner, who serves as commander of Electronic Attack Wing Pacific, said the team from VAQ-134 is prepared to carry out whatever mission is asked of them while in Germany.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women in VAQ-134,” Bahner said. “The Garudas have performed exceptionally well during their planned work-up cycle and stand ready to support U.S. expeditionary and allied task forces in Europe. Expeditionary EA-18G squadrons integrate with joint and coalition forces to provide our commanders capabilities to defend our forces in all potential phases of operation, while allowing our Carrier Air Wing EA-18G squadrons to remain at sea, defending freedom of navigation with our carrier strike group teams.”

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Winning technologies benefit NASA, industry...
 By Sarah Frazier
DAF budget proposal focuses on transformation, modernization
DAF budget proposal focuses on...
 By Aerotech News
Fiscal 2023 budget funds military...
 By Jim Garamone
Boeing announces senior leadership updates
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit