Norfolk, Va.,-based E-2 Hawkeye crashes, two injured, one fatality

A Navy E-2D Hawkeye assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Va., March 30, 2022. One crew member has died and two have been injured.

The E-2D crashed at approximately 7:30 p.m., EDT. Two crew members were rescued by Maryland State Police and transported to Wallops Island for follow-on medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The names of injured crewmembers will not be released due to privacy concerns.

Unfortunately, the third crew member was found deceased in the aircraft. The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team supported the search and recovery of the deceased. The name of the crew member killed will not be released at this time, pending primary next of kin notification.

This incident is under investigation, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.