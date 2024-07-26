Headlines — July 25

News

NORAD intercepts Russian and Chinese bombers operating together near Alaska in first such flight

The North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers flying near Alaska Wednesday in what a US defense official said was the first time the two countries have been intercepted while operating together.

Senior Air Force commander nominated for National Guard Bureau chief

A top Air Force commander at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been nominated to be the next chief of the National Guard Bureau, just a bit more than a week before the current chief retires.

Here’s Kamala Harris’ record on veterans and military issues

President Joe Biden’s 11th-hour decision not to seek reelection and the quick rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris to take over for him at the top of the ticket give Democrats a likely presidential nominee with a less high-profile record on military and veterans issues than before.

Swarm wars: Pentagon holds toughest drone-defense demo to date

With drone strikes in the news from Kyiv to Tel Aviv, the Pentagon’s all-service drone defense program just held its most ambitious field demonstration yet, with up to 50 unmanned aircraft of different types converging on a single target at a time.

Medical issue prompts transfer of USS Cole commander to aircraft carrier in Middle East

The commanding officer of a Navy destroyer in the Middle East was transferred earlier this week to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt for undisclosed medical reasons, according to the service.

Historic squadron and their new fighter jets stationed at MCAS Miramar

The Tomcats have been reactivated and are flying top-of-the line F-35C aircraft.

Air Force

Air Force drops child sex abuse case against lieutenant colonel

A lieutenant colonel arrested for sexual abuse of a minor will no longer face a court-martial after the Air Force decided not to proceed with his case.

First airmen graduate from Army Warrant Officer Instructor School

The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College at Fort Novosel, Ala., usually trains Soldiers in the fine art of being warrant officers, who fill technical rather than leadership functions. But among one recent class of instructors were four Airmen who later this year will help train the Air Force’s first batch of new warrant officers in 66 years.

Are chemicals still spreading from a Titan-1 missile site in California? New data shows the latest.

The most recent data collected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Titan-1 missile silo site in Placer County found that despite longstanding concerns, new soil vapor monitoring probes closest to homes in the Sun City Lincoln Hills development do not show signs of trichloroethylene, or TCE, a chemical that can cause health problems.

USAF moves fighters to create a ‘super squadron’ of F-16s near North Korea

The U.S. Air Force is shifting nine extra F-16 fighters to its base closest to the Demilitarized Zone that splits North and South Korea, creating a so-called “Super Squadron.”



US airman from Aviano Air Base in Italy reported missing

A search is underway for a missing American airman after he didn’t show up for work at Aviano Air Base on Tuesday, according to officials.

US Air Force’s XQ-67A drone thinks, flies, acts on its own

Air Force’s new autonomous aerial warfare machines

Air Force to miss its data-linking goal for cargo aircraft, commander says

But even if just 20% of the planes get the networking gear by next year, it’s already proving its value, mobility chief says.

Another B-1 back from the boneyard: Air Force regenerating second Lancer in four months

The Air Force is resurrecting yet another of its B-1 bombers from the “Boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

Space Force

Space Force takes ‘holistic’ approach to keeping guardians in shape

Although you likely won’t see them squatting or powerlifting outside Earth’s atmosphere, members of the newest military service, just like troops across the soil- and water-bound armed forces, are still expected to remain in shape.

Defense

Dassault says Rafale jet production ramp-up hit by supply chain snags

Dassault Aviation said the production ramp-up of its Rafale fighter jet continues to be impacted by supply chain disruptions in the aerospace industry.

Lockheed launching competition to replace F-35 cooling system

Lockheed Martin will launch a competition to overhaul the F-35’s cooling system, which could see Honeywell Aerospace and RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace battle for the much-anticipated upgrade, Breaking Defense has learned.

Aussie defense industry minister says Ghost Bat could carry lethal loads

Despite reports to the contrary, Australia is still considering arming Boeing’s Ghost Bat drone with lethal payloads, Australia’s defense industry minister told Breaking Defense on Wednesday.

Bell to remove Spirit AeroSystems as FLRAA fuselage maker due to proposed Boeing acquisition

Bell intends to step away from Spirit AeroSystems as the fuselage provider for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft after Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit is finalized, Breaking Defense has learned.

Veterans

After decades paying out-of-pocket, WWII veteran finally gets benefits

103-year-old World War II veteran who’s been paying his medical bills out-of-pocket is finally getting his veterans benefits from the U.S. government after 78 years.