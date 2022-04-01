fbpx
Business

DARPA awards BAE Systems Phase 2 of next-gen advanced electronics program

by Aerotech News & Review

After the successful completion of Phase 1 of the next-generation electronics program, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has provided BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organization a $5 million contract for Phase 2 of the Technologies for Mixed-mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits (T-MUSIC) program.

T-MUSIC is designed to enable disruptive radio frequency mixed-mode technologies by developing high performance RF analog electronics integrated with advanced digital electronics on the same wafer. This technology supports critical communications, radar, and electronic warfare capabilities, and is widely used to support commercial telecommunications.

“Building on the success of Phase 1, in Phase 2 we’ll continue to develop the advanced electronics capabilities that could serve as the foundation for greatly enhanced Department of Defense capabilities in advanced RF sensors and high capacity communications,” said Chris Rappa, product line director for Radio Frequency, Electronic Warfare, and Advanced Electronics at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “Phase 2 of the program will move the industry closer to the eventual fielding of this disruptive technology to protect our warfighters.”

The next-generation capabilities that could be made possible with this program include a combination of wide spectral coverage, high resolution, large dynamic range, and high information processing bandwidth. As services rely on electronic sensors in highly congested environments, these capabilities can cut through electronic signal clutter to provide mission critical leap-forward performance.

Work on the Phase 2 award, which is part of BAE Systems’ advanced electronics portfolio, will be completed at the company’s facilities in Merrimack, N.H., Lexington, Mass., and Manassas, Va.

