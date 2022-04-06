Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. Aerotech News and Review – April 1, 2022

Welcome to the April 1, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story this week tells how the Association of Defense Communities has named the Antelope Valley as one of five Great American Defense Communities for 2022. And if you weren’t already aware, there’s a new Civil Patrol Flight at Air Force Plant 42.

As we honor those who served in Vietnam this week, Bob Alvis shares the story of Col. Norman Schmidt, a Vietnam War-era Air Force pilot who died while a POW in North Vietnam.

Other highlights include:

A recap of the Plane Crazy Saturday presentation by Mason Hutchison, the lead mechanical engineer for Stratolaunch;

A story about how women at Edwards Air Force Base are testing new aircrew flight equipment; and

An update on the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft.

And of course, our highlights from On This Date where we mark the beginning of the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, Jackie Cochran receiving the first of five Harmon Trophy, first flight of Space Shuttle Challenger, and the first flight of the Boeing X-37, among others.

