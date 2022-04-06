Headlines — April 6

News

No strikes in Afghanistan since US withdrawal, DoD leaders confirm

U.S. military forces have not conducted any counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan since withdrawing all troops from the country last summer, but military officials insisted on April 5 that they have the capability to monitor and neutralize threats there despite logistical challenges.

Ukraine’s Luhansk region tells civilians to evacuate ‘while it is safe’

Ukraine has said Russian troops that invaded on Feb. 24 are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbas area, which includes Luhansk.

Czech Republic sends tanks, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The Czech Republic has sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a Czech defense source told Reuters on April 5, confirming a local media report.

Business

Australia accelerates missile upgrade program by several years

Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China.

Poland signs $4.75 billion Abrams tank deal as Russia’s war speeds procurements

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on April 5 signed a deal worth about $4.75 billion to buy 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 from the United States.

Defense

Pentagon kept hypersonic test quiet amid Russia tensions

The Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency quietly conducted a successful hypersonic missile test last month.

Argument over “woke-ism” in the military erupts in House hearing

In a heated exchange, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., accused the Biden administration of starving America’s military by wasting time on “woke-ism,” telling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the U.S. military is behind on hypersonic weapons, strategy and more.

Biden to nominate first uniformed woman to lead a military service

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Linda Fagan as the next commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch.

Top defense officials acknowledge Pentagon used ‘incorrect’ inflation rate to draft budget

Top Pentagon officials said April 5 the Defense Department used an inaccurately low inflation rate when formulating the fiscal 2023 budget proposal.

A ship that can’t combat threats ‘doesn’t do me good’

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has said ships that can’t combat threats to the service are dead weight — comments that come as the force seeks to decommission 24 ships next fiscal year.

Veterans

Nonprofit launches financial assistance program to help military, veteran caregivers

A national nonprofit has launched a financial assistance program to help military and veteran caregivers cover unexpected expenses that could jeopardize their financial security and help them get back on their feet.

Thousands of student veterans left in limbo after school loses GI Bill eligibility

More than 3,000 student veterans whose school had its GI Bill eligibility revoked last week will continue to get tuition payments through the end of this semester, but face an uncertain future beyond that.