Marine shielded his student from grenade with his body — and survived

When then-Sgt. Brett Meil saw one of his students inadvertently activate a grenade during Marine infantry training in June 2023, he yelled at him to toss the grenade into the target area.

Ukraine’s stolen children fight to get home: ‘This is my country’

Kids forcibly removed from occupied territory by Russia are racing against time with the help of charities, governments—and their own wits

WWII soldiers receive Purple Hearts 79 years after fatal plane crash

The families of five Hawaii men who served in a unit of Japanese-language linguists during World War II received posthumous Purple Heart medals on behalf of their loved ones on Friday, nearly eight decades after the soldiers died in a plane crash in the final days of the conflict.

Former US Marine pilot arrested in Australia worked with Chinese hacker, lawyer says

A former U.S. Marine pilot fighting extradition from Australia on U.S. charges of training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers, unknowingly worked with a Chinese hacker, his lawyer said.

Air Force

Swarm pilots will need new tactics — and entirely new training methods: Air Force special-ops chief

AFSOC will expand on groundbreaking experiments this summer, Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind says in interview.

US aims to stay ahead of China in using AI to fly fighter jets

Two Air Force fighter jets recently squared off in a dogfight in California. One was flown by a pilot. The other wasn’t.

Air Force jets are sporting new kill markings after downing drones

One of the fighter squadrons that helped shoot down dozens of Iranian missiles last month has some fresh paint honoring those kills.

Experts say gun alone doesn’t justify deadly force in airman shooting

On the afternoon of May 3, Roger Fortson opened the door of his Florida apartment with a gun in his hand and was immediately shot six times by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a complaint about an argument.

Space Force

What kinds of jobs can part-time guardians expect?

Those hoping to join the Space Force on a part-time basis may find jobs involving test, evaluation, training, or planning, or which involve being called to temporary full-time status for deployments or multiweek TDYs the same way Reservists in other services are placed on Active orders, according to the top enlisted Guardian.

Defense

DARPA taps Aurora to keep designing heavy cargo seaplane in $8.3M deal

Aurora Flight Sciences will continue designing an experimental heavy cargo seaplane for the U.S. military, which has now officially dropped General Atomics’ pitch for the Liberty Lifter aircraft program.

Fincantieri acquires Leonardo’s undersea armaments business worth up to $447 million

Terms of the acquisition include the shipbuilder paying a fixed fee of €300 million ($323 million), and “based on certain growth assumptions,” an additional €115 ($124 million) directly relating to performance of the underwater armaments business this year.

Veterans

PTSD and oral health degradation are correlated, so why doesn’t the VA automatically service-connect them?

Veterans diagnosed with PTSD are still without a 100% guarantee of oral health coverage.

VA to provide grants for veteran, spouse employment help

Veterans Affairs officials on Friday unveiled a new $4 million grant program designed to help new veterans and their spouses find post-military jobs.

Navy veteran and iconic director Roger Corman dead at 98

Long-time director and producer Roger Corman died on Saturday, May 11 at the age of 98. The director of films such as “The Little Shop of Horrors” and “The House of Usher,” who was seen as one of the greatest B-movie makers in all of Hollywood, was also a Navy veteran.