Army

AMTEC Corp.,* Janesville, Wisconsin, was awarded an $818,933,454 firm-fixed-price contract for training cartridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 12, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-D-0022).

Applied Visual Technology Inc., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $28,324,364 firm-fixed-price contract for Targeted Fidelity Apache Tactical Trainer simulators, the Tactical Control Centre, and the Network Simulation Environment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida; and Kooiweg, Netherlands, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands) funds in the amount of $28,324,364 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-C-0028).

Navy

Colby Co. LLC,* Portland, Maine, is awarded a maximum-value $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract for architect-engineer services in support of projects primarily at Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut; and Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. Work will be performed in Connecticut and Rhode Island and is expected to be completed by May 2029. An initial task order is being awarded at $5,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 11 offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4008524D0047).

Gannett Fleming, Newport News, Virginia (N4008524D0040); JVW-JMT-Volkert JV, Hunt Valley, Maryland (N4008524D0041); Kimley Horn, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0042); and STV-Mott McDonald JV, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0043), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $40,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award architect-engineer contract for traffic engineering and transportation planning services in support of projects primarily at military installations in the Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility. These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Work will be performed primarily in the Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility but may be required in other areas worldwide and is expected to be completed by May 2029. Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the www.SAM.gov website, with 13 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Systems Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Evac North America Inc., Cherry Valley, Illinois, is awarded $24,711,846 for an undefinitized contract for the procurement of sewage pumping units in support of the DDG and LPD ship classes. Work will be performed in Cherry Valley, Illinois (67%); and Greenville, South Carolina (33%). There are no options, and work will be completed by July 2025. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,556,937 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1) with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-JA19).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $23,802,296 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-4109) to exercise options for Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplexing System production shipsets in support of DDG 51 New Construction, land-based test sites for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Royal Australian Navy and the Canadian Surface Combatant programs, and input output modules in support of planned software upgrades to core 2022; a software and firmware update that addresses system bugs and resolves numerous cybersecurity issues. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is anticipated to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,426,770 (69%); FMS funds in the amount of $4,752,610 (20%); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,090,434 (9%); fiscal 2024 other procurement, (Navy) funds in the amount of $301,708 (1%); and fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $230,774 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Archer Western Federal JV, Chicago, Illinois, is awarded a $17,832,345 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded delivery order (N4008521F6522) placed against contract (N4008520D0033) to exercise Option 0008 for Military Construction Project P405, Marine Corps Reserve Center vehicle maintenance facility and organic storage sheds. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $62,386,098. Work will be performed in Battle Creek, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,832,345 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

AMETEK SCP Inc., Westerly, Rhode Island (N00104-24-D-CE01); DCX-CHOL Enterprises Inc., Elecsys Division, Pekin, Illinois (N00104-24-D-CF01); and SyQwest Inc., Warwick, Rhode Island (N00104-24-D-CG01), are awarded a $9,656,177 ceiling-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the procurement of countermeasures set acoustic MK2 cable assemblies. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a five-year base ordering period with no options. Work is expected to be completed by May 2028. Work will be performed in Westerly, Rhode Island; Pekin, Illinois; and Warwick, Rhode Island. Percentage of work for each contract cannot be determined at this time. Firm-fixed delivery orders will be awarded concurrently with the contracts. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1500 will be obligated ($500 on each of the three contracts) to fund the contracts’ minimum amount. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. The requirement was solicited for a limited number of responsible sources pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Pergravis LLC, Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $12,400,00 contract for power conditioning and continuation interfacing equipment, and emergency maintenance and preventative maintenance for uninterruptable power supplies for all federal entities. Work will be performed at federal installations worldwide as cited in each individual delivery or task order and is expected to be completed by May 12, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $45,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8217-24-D-0003).

The Tomorrow Companies Inc. (Tomorrow.io), Boston, Massachusetts, was awarded a $10,229,075 firm-fixed-price contract for a commercial weather data pilot and technology readiness level 9 follow-on. This contract provides for the manufacture, build, and delivery to orbit two microwave sounders in support of the precipitation radar constellation, as well as validate and commission the satellites once in orbit ultimately producing datasets from the microwave sounder constellation. Over the course of this contract, Tomorrow.io will provide a cumulative of 12 months of level-1 and level-2 sounder data from across the constellation, which can be used to compare with current Department of Defense microwave sounder capabilities as well as validate the theoretical baseline for, revisit rates and overall constellation quality. Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed May 13, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 procurement-defense wide funds in the amount of $10,229,075 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2330-24-C-B003).

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Rockville, Maryland (SPE2DE-24-D-0018, $25,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023.

*Small Business