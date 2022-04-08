Healing & Honor Field coming to Palmdale May 22-30

Point Man Antelope Valley is honored to once again participate in The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale, Calif., May 22-30.

There will be an opening ceremony at 2 p.m., May 22, and a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., May 30.

The display will be open 24-hours a day, but the information booth will be open daily from 9 .m. to 5 p.m.

The display will feature 1,000 flags creating a massive vista of red, white and blue honoring those who have become our heroes.

Flags may be purchased for $30 each to honor those who serve/have served in the military, law enforcement, fire/EMT, or medical personal.

You can purchase your flags at: www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField

As with any event such as this, volunteers are key to making this event a success. Volunteers are needed as Flag Installers, Flag Finders, Information Booth Attendants, Ceremony Greeters and Evening Ambassadors.

To sign-up to be a volunteer, visit https://signup.com/go/mjZEFnV

Proceeds from the Healing & Honor Field will benefit local veterans’ charities including American Legion Post 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets Point Man AV, VFW post 3000 and VFW Post 3552.

Point Man Antelope Valley is an Outpost of Point Man International Ministries, a non-denominational, evangelistic, mission-oriented, faith ministry committed to facilitating healing and restoration of the spiritual, emotional and physical needs of veterans and their families.

Weekly veteran to veteran meetings allows military veterans of all ages to meet in a safe environment to share stories and help each other heal. Weekly meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 pm at the Antelope Valley College Board Room. All veterans are welcome.

Point Man Antelope Valley is also the guardian of The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, a half-scale replica of the Washington, D.C., memorial.

Staffed by volunteers from the Antelope Valley (hence the nickname “AV Wall”), the wall travels to Southern California cities to educate citizens and honor Vietnam veterans.

Up-to-date information about this year’s Healing & Honor Field can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/469725181565035

Pelona Vista Park is located at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue in Palmdale, Calif.