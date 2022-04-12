NATO RQ-4D Phoenix achieves major milestone with full system handover

Northrop Grumman’s NATO’s Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) RQ-4D Phoenix Global Hawk has reached a major milestone with the NATO AGS Management Agency’s Full System Handover to the NATO AGS Force at the Main Operating Base, Sigonella, Sicily.

The specially-designed AGS system is uniquely suited to NATO requirements and is providing critical Joint ISR situational awareness to the 30 NATO member countries.

The NATO AGS Full System Handover is comprised of five aircraft, ground and support segments, along with advanced sensor technologies. Since the first of five aircraft arrived at the main operating base in Sigonella, Italy, in 2019, operational flight hours have steadily increased, including the recent first 24-hour mission.

“This Full System Handover is an important milestone for the NATO AGS community, government and industry,” said Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager, global surveillance, Northrop Grumman. “The NATO AGS system is a force multiplier supporting the Alliance mission of deterring threats and protecting security across NATO member countries.”

The RQ-4D Phoenix high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) system provides ubiquitous and unparalleled Joint ISR data to NATO. The wide area surveillance provided by Global Hawk and the fixed, mobile and transportable ground stations in the system support a range of missions, including: protection of ground troops and civilian populations; border control; crisis management; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, every day of the year.

Northrop Grumman’s family of autonomous HALE systems, including Global Hawk, is a critical component of networked, global ISR collection for allied nations. Global Hawk collects vital information to enable allied commanders to make informed and rapid decisions to preserve global security.