Headlines — April 15

News

Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates

Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow’s forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching, potentially decisive, battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express.

The secret of Ukraine’s military success: Years of NATO training

Extensive programs have taught thousands of Ukrainians how to transform from a rigid Soviet-style force into a modern army that thinks on the move.

Nuclear bombs may be headed back to the United Kingdom

More than a decade after the U.S. withdrew its last nuclear bombs from the United Kingdom, the Pentagon’s latest budget request suggests that weapons of this type may be heading back to British soil.

Business

Leonardo CEO: European defense programs will bloom

The head of Italy’s defense giant Leonardo has said there is a “great willingness” in Europe to bring countries together to launch joint defense programs as funding multiplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Esper joins venture capital firm Red Cell

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has joined the Washington-based venture capital firm Red Cell Partners as a partner and chairman of its national security practice, the firm announced April 13.

Italian debate over future of cannon maker rumbles on

A debate in Italy over selling a stake in cannon maker Oto Melara is rumbling on with a junior defense minister backing Germany’s Rheinmetall and the CEO of Leonardo, which owns Oto Melara, calling French-German joint venture KNDS the “ideal choice.”

Defense

Budget hang-ups slow sexual assault prevention reforms

The Pentagon is about to meet its first deadline on a years-long implementation plan for more than 80 recommendations released last year after a review commission drilled down on the Defense Department’s sexual assault prevention and response programs.

Navy salvages Hawkeye that crashed off the coast of Virginia

The Navy has recovered the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye that crashed off the coast of Virginia last month.

Marine amphibious vehicle with drones considered for future Marine Recon unit

The concept study will be completed in 2023.

Aircraft planned for divestment likely wouldn’t go to war anyway

The 250 aircraft the Air Force is seeking to divest in fiscal 2023 — with potentially a net 1,000 coming out of the inventory over the five-year defense plan — are largely airplanes the service considers obsolete for air combat and wouldn’t take to war anyway, said Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

With GAO ruling expected soon, Colorado delegation ready to fight SPACECOM move

The findings of both a GAO and Pentagon IG review of the Defense Department’s decision to locate SPACECOM’s headquarters in Alabama are expected to be made public within days.