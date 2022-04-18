Headlines — April 18

News

US, allies plan for long-term isolation of Russia

The Biden administration and its European allies have begun planning for a different world, in which they no longer try to coexist and cooperate with Russia, but actively seek to isolate and weaken it.

China stages military exercises as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

The military drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas opposite Taiwan were “a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the U.S., including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Yemen’s rebels criticize new, US-led task force in Red Sea

The new task force aims to target those smuggling coal, drugs, weapons and people in the Red Sea, according to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

Business

Smaller fleet, lasers and securing the sea skies: Sea, Air, Space roundup

Defense News covers the Navy League show in Washington, D.C., and we explore Northrop Grumman’s MQ-4C Triton.

Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

Israel’s new laser missile-defense system has successfully intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests, Israeli leaders said April 14.

Defense

US military changes explanation of attack on base in Syria

It is now believed the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base.

Pentagon to build nuclear microreactors to power far-flung bases

Nuclear microreactors could power remote military sites. But critics worry that they could be damaged during an attack, stolen or suffer a catastrophic failure.

Air Force offers help to LGBTQ personnel, families hurt by state laws

In an unusual move, the U.S. Air Force recently informed its service members that it will support their families with medical and legal help if they are affected by dozens of new state laws restricting LGBTQ rights, including relocating families if the need arises.

Veterans

Aviator cancer bill would push VA to study toxins air crews faced, assess links to cancers

Ground crew and flight crew cancers would be reviewed. So would the fuels, chemicals, and emissions they were exposed to.

‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

New research points to magic mushrooms’ therapeutic value and veterans who have used them to treat PTSD have become advocates.