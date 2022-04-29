Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., (W81XWH-19-D-0007, P00005); The Lighthouse for the Blind, St. Louis, Mo., (W81XWH-19-D-0008, P00005); and TQM LLC, St. Charles, Mo., (W81XWH-19-D-0009, P00007), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to supply complete medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, dental, laboratory, veterinary equipment and material sets for Army medical units. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 3, 2024. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity.

Royal Bridge Inc.,* Palm Harbor, Fla., was awarded a $14,441,768 firm-fixed-price contract for tainter gate painting at the Ozark Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Ozark, Ark., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds in the amount of $14,441,768 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-22-C-0003).

U.S. Navy

Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC, Concord, Calif., is awarded a $40,359,447 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F9929) under previously awarded multiple award construction contract N62742-19-D-1331 for the construction of a two-story infantry battalion company headquarters at Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Guam. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a two-story infantry battalion company headquarters, including supporting facilities and utility infrastructure, to support the administrative functions of two infantry battalions. Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,359,447 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Areté Associates,* Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $19,854,666 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for maritime remote sensing. This contract provides for the investigation of previously unexplored phenomenology and emerging technology relevant to the mission of the Submarine Ballistic Missile Nuclear Powered (SSBN) Security Technology Program (SSTP). The investigations will be in six research areas: machine learning, remote sensing-systems, remote sensing-tools, remote sensing ñ data management, non-traditional exploitation and electro-optic analyses. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., and is expected to be completed by April 27, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a 60-month base period, is $19,854,666. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $324; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $900,000 are obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $324 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps science and technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1024).

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $14,104,200 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action modifying previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-6425 to procure Hammerhead prototype design efforts. Work will be performed in Taunton, Mass., (29 percent); Braintree, Mass., (16 percent); Andover, Md., (12 percent); Fairfax, Va., (12 percent); Greensboro, N.C., (9 percent); Groton, Conn., (6 percent); Lincoln, Neb., (6 percent); Bloomington, Minn., (6 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (3 percent); and Quincy, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Penn., is awarded a $13,261,065 modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract M67854-17-D-1221 for the purchase of Enhanced Combat Helmets. The contract ceiling increase included a maximum quantity of 10,364 Enhanced Combat Helmets in addition to supporting helmet brackets and retention systems. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $123,519,133. Work will be performed in Simpson, Penn., with an expected completion date of May 2025. No funds were obligated at time of award. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-17-D-1221).

Defense Logistics Agency

City Light & Power FTR LLC, Greenwood Village, Colo., has been awarded a $20,889,888 modification (P00061) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-17-C-8327) with no option periods for electric utility services at Fort Riley, Kansas. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment utility services contract. Location of performance is Kansas, with a Feb. 29, 2068, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2068 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $12,288,502 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for poly/wool cloth. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina and Mexico, with an April 26, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1549).

Defense Health Agency

IntelliDyne LLC, Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $14,505,457 fixed-price contract to provide information technology network and helpdesk support services for all Defense Health Agency Headquarters geographic locations. Modification P00002 extended the period of performance for HT001121F0030 by an additional six months by exercising clause 52.217-8 option to extend services. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region (Falls Church, Va., Arlington, Va.); San Antonio, Texas; and Aurora, Colorado. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds were used. The Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

