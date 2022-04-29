Headlines — April 29

News

More than half of the 90 US howitzers bound for Ukraine now delivered

Ukrainian troops now have more than half of the 90 howitzers that the U.S. pledged them to help beat back a Russian attack in the country’s eastern region, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said April 27.

Britain says Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine

About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone, the British defense ministry said on Twitter.

Russia suffers another fire at a supply depot as it advances in Eastern Ukraine

The blaze near Belgorod, around 15 miles from the Ukrainian border, was the latest in a series of incidents to afflict Russian military facilities in regions adjacent to Ukraine in recent weeks that could pressure supply lines to Russian forces.

Fears are mounting that the war will spill across borders

American and European officials say their concern is based in part on a growing conviction that the war will not end any time soon.

Business

Navy awards $72 million to Boeing for prototype of extra-large unmanned submarine

The Navy has awarded $72.5 million to Boeing to deliver a prototype of a very large, unmanned submarine for testing purposes, ahead of five of the same model already in production.

Lacking demand, Air Force may skip KC-Y tanker competition, Kendall says

A lack of demand for a new tanker variant, like the one proposed by Lockheed Martin, could push the Air Force to skip a competition and just continue buying the Boeing KC-46, the Air Force’s top civilian said.

Boeing CEO regrets Air Force One deal amid big quarterly losses

Boeing reported $1.3 billion in cost overrun charges among some of its major defense programs in its most recent quarter, lowering its defense unit’s sales in what its chief executive called a “messier quarter.”

Defense

Pushups, run, plank and…tactical nap? Soldiers need more sleep, Army research says

As soldiers learn how to do leg tucks, better planks, deadlifts and carry heavy objects, they’ll also need to learn the discipline of “tactical naps.”

DARPA budget request seeks to bolster ‘critical’ defense technologies

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s $4.1 billion request for fiscal 2023 prioritizes technologies ‘critical’ for the Pentagon.

US Army plan to replace Patriot interceptors gets a jolt in FY23 budget request

The Army is pushing a new plan for a future air-defense interceptor that would replace Lockheed Martin-made Patriot missiles, after leaving the effort simmer on the back burner for several years, fiscal 2023 budget justification documents reveal.

Navy’s next-gen, ship-killing missile will be a hypersonic weapon dubbed HALO

The fiscal 2023 budget request is the first to outline crucial details about the next increment of OASuW, including its hypersonic capability.

Air Force leaders explain 5-Year divestment plan and smaller F-15EX fleet

The Air Force plans to divest nearly 650 aircraft over the coming five years while purchasing fewer than 250, reducing its fleet by exactly 400 tails, a pair of congressmen said during House Armed Services Committee hearings April 27.

Veterans

With death of 99-year-old Wisconsin veteran, four Merrill’s Marauders remain

Raleigh Nayes, 99, died Thursday in Chippewa Falls, Wisc., just one day after the Army veteran had received the Congressional Gold Medal for his role in fighting with the famed Merrill’s Marauders in Burma during World War II.