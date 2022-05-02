Headlines — May 2

News

Two rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties

Two rockets targeting a base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on April 30 crashed near the complex without causing casualties or damage, security sources said.

NATO fighter jets scrambled ‘multiple times’ this week in response to Russian aircraft

It’s not the first time pilots had to intercept Russian planes.

Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Odesa, defence ministry says

Russia’s defence ministry said on May 1 it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

Business

Brazil orders more Gripen jets, mulls another large buy

Brazil is set to order four Saab-Embraer F-39E jets in addition to the 36 already purchased in 2014 under a $4.7 billion contract. The country is also considering ordering another batch of at least 30 F-39E fighters — the local designation of the JAS 39E Gripen NG.

Colombia chooses South Korea’s TA-50, FA-50 as next jet trainers, officials say

The Air Force has denied negotiations are underway to procure the Golden Eagle variants, made by Korea Aerospace Industries. But local sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press, said the Colombian government has acknowledged the Air Force’s preference for the South Korean aircraft and has insisted negotiations with KAI also involve Leonardo.

Naval Group opens new counter-mine warfare, cyber labs in Brussels

Naval Group Belgium inaugurated two new research-and-development laboratories in Brussels this week, focusing on novel mine countermeasures and cybersecurity, the company announced April 28.†

Defense

Pentagon budget aims to shrink the military by thousands

Most of the military services are hoping to get smaller this year, as the Army, Navy and Air Force seek to slash thousands from their rolls.

Troops at remote and overseas bases attempt suicide more often, GAO finds

Troops stationed at remote and overseas bases attempted suicide at slightly higher rates but were less often successful compared to the general active-duty military population, according to findings in a new Government Accountability Office report.

Army Futures Command learning from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

U.S. Army officials say it’s too early to take definitive lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though they are learning from the conflict.

US Navy envisions larger fleet despite long-range plans reflecting budget crunch

The service limited its spending request and long-term fleet development plans based on expected funding levels and industrial base capacity. It’s leading to a fleet size “nobody likes,” admits Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday.

Air Force ending program for career airmen to apply for preferred bases

Four years after first announcing a program meant to help career Airmen have a chance to move to their preferred base in the U.S., the Air Force is suspending it starting June 1, citing budgetary constraints and a low rate of Airmen actually getting to where they wanted to go.

Air Force Academy will have first permanent Space Force professor as more cadets become Guardians

The Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs is getting its first permanent professor who is a member of the Space Force, as interest in the newest military service branch continues to grow among cadets.