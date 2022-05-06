Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Ilsi-Arcadis JV, New Orleans, La., (W912EP-22-D-0002); CDM Federal Programs, Jacksonville, Fla., (W912EP-22-D-0004); SAI-WGI KV LLC, Orlando, Fla., (W912EP-22-D-0005); Kimley-Hanson-Bergmann JV,* West Palm Beach, Fla., (W912EP-22-D-0006); AECOM-B&V Civil Works JV, Roanoke, Va., (W912EP-22-D-0007); Stanley Consultants-Stantec JV, Minneapolis, Minn., (W912EP-22-D-0008); and Genterra-Freese and Nichols Small Business Mentor-Protege JV,* Irvine, Calif., (W912EP-22-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $130,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering and design services for civil works projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

T&T Construction Enterprises LLC,* Leitchfield, Ky., was awarded a $33,847,089 firm-fixed-price contract to repair airfield lighting circuits, taxiway, overruns, runway and shoulders at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 8, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Reserve operation and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $33,847,089 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-C-0022).

EnerSys Energy Products Inc., Warrensburg, Mo., was awarded a $14,837,694 modification (P00002) to contract W91CRB-22-D-0005 for four different iterations of storage batteries. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC, Concord, Calif., is awarded a $75,196,267 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F9927) under a previously awarded multiple-award construction contract for the construction of facilities at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Marine Corps Base (MCB) Guam. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a permanent maintenance building, an administrative building, and other facilities that require operational, maintenance and support facilities to conduct the mission requirements of the Maine Air Ground Combat Task Force at NSA MCB Guam. The contract also contains two option items that are being exercised at time of award. Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,196,267 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-D-1331).

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV, Harmon, Guam, is awarded a $73,020,113 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F9930) for the construction of low-rise facilities to support the 4th Marine Regiment at Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Guam. The work to be performed provides for construction of an electronics-communications maintenance shop, auto maintenance shop with a dispatch office, company-level administrative space, two vehicle grease racks, organic storage and four vehicle wash facilities. The contract also contains two option items that are being exercised at time of award. Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $73,020,113 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-D-1328).

Rivet Operations Co. LLC,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $68,523,029 firm-fixed-price contract for business and financial audit support services to the Deputy to the Commander Resource Management, Director, Financial Management and Portfolio program offices at Marine Corps Systems Command.† Work will be performed at Quantico, Va., and is expected to be complete by March 2027. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years is $68,523,029. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,491,901 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $11,491,901 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source under the authority of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.8, Contracting with the Small Business Administration 8(a) Program, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5, and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 206.303.1. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-22-C-0500).

Martin Defense Group,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $54,435,390 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development of low-cost littoral Unmanned Surface Vessels for Mobility Enhancement (USVME). Technologies to sustain Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) in austere and remote environments are required to support Marine Corps expeditionary logistics. Autonomous/unmanned support and resupply capabilities are a key focus area for development. This contract provides for USVME System concepts to address the required capability identified for Marine Corps expeditionary logistics. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by May 3, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a 60-month base period and one 48-month option period, is $54,435,390. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,248,105 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) (N00014-22-S-B001). Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1033).

Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV, Harmon, Guam, is awarded a $48,919,252 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F9926) under previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N62742-19-D-1328) for the construction at the Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a permanent aviation administrative building that will provide command and administrative areas for Marine Aircraft Group Headquarters, Marine Air Control Group Detachment, and air operations personnel, as well as support Marine Corps aircraft and personal on AAFB and Marine Corps Base Guam operations. The task order contains one unexercised option which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $51,333,281. Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,919,252 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Reliable Builders Inc.,* Tamuning, Guam, is awarded a $43,444,038 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of munitions storage igloos at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. The work to be performed provides for the construction of munitions storage igloos, roadway reconstruction/resurfacing, associated utilities, security features and incidental related work. The contract also includes two option items that are being exercised at time of award. Work will be performed at Yigo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $43,444,038 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with five offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-C-1325).

Insight Pacific LLC,* Brea, Calif., is awarded a $8,858,111 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247822F4150) under previously-awarded contract for safety improvement to Dry Docks (DD) 1 – 4 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. The work to be performed provides for various safety repairs to DD 1 – 4 to provide safe working environments for personnel working in the dry docks and pump well facilities. Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,858,111 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.† This contract was competitively procured under the previously awarded design-build/design-bid-build small business multiple-award construction contract, with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity. (N62478-22-D-4004).†



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

U.S. Air Force

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., has been awarded a $33,960,718 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursement-no-fee order modification (P00003) to contract FA8509-20-F-0014 for the MC-130J Airborne Mission Networking program low rate initial production. This order provides for the procurement of production kits, spares, interim contactor support and weapon system trainer support. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colo., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 19, 2023. Fiscal 2022 U.S. Southern Command other procurement funds in the amount of $8,283,414; and fiscal 2022 Air Force other procurement funds in the amount of $25,677,304 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a $16,315,421 definitization contract for the E-3 Replacement Studies and Analysis. This contract provides for studies and analysis for the replacement of the E-3. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $16,315,421 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-22-C-0027 PZ0002).

Rincon Research Corp., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded an $11,244,141 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of unmanned aerial system-borne radio frequency (RF) sensing capabilities; advanced airborne platform geolocation, testing and demonstrating the efficacy of low size, weight, and power, low-cost RF solutions; advanced tracking algorithms integration into Department of Defense intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and demonstration that these algorithms meet find, fix, and track requirements. Work will be performed in Tuscon, Ariz., Colorado Springs, Colo., and Chantilly, Va., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $824,408; and fiscal 2022 funds in the amount of $1,200,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-1022).

Defense Logistics Agency

Gil Sewing Corp.,* Chicago, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $15,160,500 modification (P00008) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1467) with four one-year option periods for menís uniform dress coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Illinois, with a May 6, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Fechheimer Brothers Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,052,500 modification (P00006) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1468) with four one-year option periods for menís uniform dress trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, with a May 4, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business