Headlines — May 6

News

Four paratroopers ‘ejected’ from Humvee in deadly Fort Bragg rollover

A junior infantryman assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team died Thursday after a Humvee rollover crash on Fort Bragg, N.C., that hurt three additional troops, according to 18th Airborne Corps releases and a preliminary accident investigation report.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east, as the European Union moved May 4 to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports.

Zelenskyy asked US lawmakers for more advanced drones, artillery and anti-ship missiles, congressman says

Ukrainian troops have been using Switchblade drones that detonate on impact to great effect, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he needed more advanced, longer-range drones that are armed with precision-strike munitions and capable of being reused, Rep. Jason Crow said.

US intelligence is helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, officials say

Ukrainians say they have killed approximately 12 Russian generals, astonishing military analysts. Itís unclear how many died as a result of U.S. assistance.

Business

BAE Systems, Pentagon question reports of howitzer delay for Taiwan

BAE Systems, which manufactures the M109A6 Paladin, told Defense News it has the capacity to build the systems for Taiwan.

Pentagon must advance AI to stay ahead of rivals, industry execs tell Congress

The U.S. must act to preserve its edge over rival nations on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, starting by embracing a new leadership position at the Pentagon, industry executives told Congress this week.

Pentagon says inflation has made one company request to cancel a long-term contract

The Pentagon acknowledged this week a record 40-year-high inflation level is starting to affect contract negotiations, even resulting in a request to cancel a deal.

Thales finalizes acquisition of RUAG training and simulation unit

French defense technology firm Thales has completed the acquisition of Swiss company Ruag’s training and simulation subsidiary after beginning negotiations late last year, the companies announced May 3.

Delay hits Brazil’s $1.7 billion frigate program

Construction of the first of four Tamandare-class frigates for the Brazilian Navy is delayed, with the shipbuilding timeline slipping from last month to this September, and commissioning potentially being pushed from 2025 to 2026, sources close to the program told Defense News.

Defense

US nuclear commander warns of deterrence ‘crisis’ against Russia and China

The head of U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the nuclear arsenal, warned Congress May 4 that Washington faces a heightened nuclear deterrence risk when it comes to Russia and China.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

How much did engine delays set back the Future Attack Recon Aircraft program?

The pandemic had already delayed government testing of the first Improved Turbine Engine Program engine, but the Army was trying to keep its FARA program on track, even though prototypes depend on the integration of that engine to get airborne for a full-year flight test program.

In new directive, US Army reins in Army Futures Command

The Army secretary has issued a new directive on modernization that sets new boundaries around Army Futures Command and reasserts the role of the service’s acquisition shop.

Marines committed to new force design, despite criticism from retired generals

The Marine Corps’ top requirements officer on Wednesday defended the service’s modernization overhaul against recent criticisms that the Marines are on the wrong path.

Veterans

VA’s caregiver review nearly complete, but still no timeline for future program changes

Veterans Affairs officials said they are nearly finished with their review of families receiving caregiver stipends, but still do not have any timeline for when new eligibility criteria for the program will be unveiled.

VA gives vets more response time because of mail delays

Some veterans have reported receiving confusing letters from the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding “a delay in receipt of mailed correspondence.”