Plane Crazy Saturday, set for May 21 at the Mojave Air and Space Port, presents Jeff Bryant, Northrop Grumman senior engineering manager for the B2 Planned Depot Maintenance.

His presentation, How to Maintain your B-2 Spirit, begins at 11 a.m. in the MASP boardroom.

Seating is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org, or call 661-342-0604. While the presentation is free, a donation is requested.

Additionally, there will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware — Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth — CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org.