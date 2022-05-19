General Atomics-ASI continues focus on Canada

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. announced May 17, 2022, that they have opened a new office near Confederation Park in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

In a related move, GA-ASI is proud to announce it has appointed Michel Lalumiere as its International Strategic Development director for Canada. Lalumiere will be based in Ottawa.

The Canadian government recently announced a request for proposal for its Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Project. GA-ASI’s coalition of Canadian businesses, which includes CAE Canada, L3Harris Technologies’ Canadian subsidiary WESCAM and MDA – known as Team SkyGuardian® Canada – is preparing its submission.

“This is part of our building a long-term relationship with Canada,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “We will lean on the knowledge and experience Michel has gained over his years with the Royal Canadian Air Force for the numerous projects we have ongoing in Canada with the Government of Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and other departments, including our hope that our Team SkyGuardian Canada offering will play a central role for the Canadian Government’s RPAS plan.”

In addition to Lalumiere’s 36 years of service to the RCAF where he attained the rank of Major-General, he has been active since his retirement in the Canadian Defence and Security community and is a committed advocate for innovation in its institutions. He led the Defence Space Program in the CAF and the Capability Development procurement efforts in the RCAF as the Director-General Force Development Air Force, as well as Chief Fighter Capability.

“I’m excited to take on this new opportunity,” said Lalumiere. “The Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems sector is truly at a transformational juncture in Canada, and the world frankly, with the Canadian industry postured to enable this implementation acceleration and expansion with GA-ASI. I am honored to take part of this transformation.”