Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Luxfer Magtech, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $31,438,500 fixed-priced with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for boil-in-bag egg modules and heater trays. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 19, 2027. Using military services are Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE3S1-22-D-Z248).

U.S. Army

L3 Technologies Inc., Muskegon, Mich., was awarded a $27,108,696 modification (P00018) to contract W56HZV-20-C-00124 for new HMPT 800HP transmissions, HMPT 800HP upgrade transmissions, and other related parts and components. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Mich., with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2024. Fiscal 2022 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $27,108,696 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

PCC Ventures,* Columbus, Ohio, was awarded a $16,734,085 firm-fixed-price contract for removal and construction of Portland cement concrete pavement. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,734,085 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0022).

S & E Services Inc.,* Edison, N.J., was awarded a $15,400,250 firm-fixed-price contract for revitalization of existing facilities and sites to address immediate or persistent structural integrity, building envelope, life, health, and safety concerns. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,400,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-C-0007).

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc., Arlington, Va., was awarded a $14,273,735 contract for UH-72 Lakota helicopter contractor logistics support and engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 fixed-firm-price funds in the amount of $14,273,735 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-C-0022).

ACT Services LLC, Columbia, Md., was awarded a $10,000,000 contract for construction management services to support Construction Division, Savannah District. Bids were solicited via the internet with 24 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 19, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-D-2007).

U.S. Air Force

Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc., Fairborn, Ohio, has been awarded a $14,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the support of the Airmen Accommodation Lab. This contract provides for a variety of tests and evaluations needed for the pilots, aircrew and airmen that pilot, utilize and work with the various aircraft platforms within the Air Force. Work will be performed at multiple continental U.S. installations, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and research and development funds in the amount of $1,906,796 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8606-D-0002/FA8606-22-F-0003).

Embassy Lawn and Landscaping Inc., Kansas City, Mo., has been awarded a $9,990,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for grounds maintenance and snow/ice removal services at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo. The work is expected to be complete by May 31, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $367,698 are being obligated at the time of award. The 21st Contracting Squadron, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA2517-22-D-0004).

U.S. Navy

Cemtrol Inc.,* Anaheim, Calif., is awarded a $10,854,371 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for procurement, manufacturing, assembly, and delivery of materiel in support of the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Package Console. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,650 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with seven offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6339422D0003).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $9,626,372 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) to develop a modification to the Propulsion Turbine Throttle Control system. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,813,186 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Conn., is the contracting activity.

*Small business