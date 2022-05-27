Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $422,662,824 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5500 to exercise options for hardware production of the AN/SPY-6(V) Family of Radars. Work will be performed in Andover, Mass., (29 percent); Scottsdale, Ariz., (14 percent); San Diego, Calif., (12 percent); Sykesville, Md., (10 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (8 percent); Stafford Springs, Conn., (5 percent); Hanahan, S.C., (3 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (3 percent); Cerritas, Calif., (3 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (3 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (2 percent); Dallas, Texas (2 percent); Riverside, Calif., (2 percent); Tulsa, Okla., (2 percent); Eau Claire, Wisc., (1 percent); and Newark, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $404,751,741 (96 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,911,083 (4 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $98,379,091 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00011) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0023). This modification adds scope and increases the ceiling for ongoing integrated logistics support and repairs for the sustainment of the AIM-9X Block I, Block II, and Block II+ missiles for the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (86.6 percent); Cheshire, Conn., (11.5 percent); North Logan, Utah (1.2 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (0.4 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colo., is awarded a $63,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and fixed-price-incentive fee un-priced letter contract modification (PH0004) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025) for program management, engineering development, systems integration, long-lead material procurement, and special tooling and equipment procurement in support of missile production. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (44.9 percent); Magna, Utah (19.2 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (13.7 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (12.5 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (4.7 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (2.9 percent); Washington, D.C. (1.3 percent); and various other locations (less than 1 percent each, 0.8 percent total). Work is expected to be completed on Sept. 2, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,925,000 are being obligated upon award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $13,300,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for engineering, development and production of Operational Test Program Sets (OTPS) to support AN/APY-9 Radar Avionics Line Replaceable Modules (LRMs). These OTPSs will provide support for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program and will be used at the depot level to provide test and repair capabilities for the LRMs. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,300,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522C0243).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $9,508,967 firm-fixed-price order (N6134022F7005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides for the upgrade and delivery of the V-22 Half Wing Part Task Trainer in support of executing training for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Amarillo, Texas (85 percent); and Camp Kisarazu, Chiba Province, Japan (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,508,967 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

National Aerospace Solutions LLC, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., has been awarded a $189,141,873 cost-plus-award-fee modification (P00174) to previously awarded contract FA9101-15-C-0500 for test operations and sustainment. This modification adds Option Year Six for test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, capital improvements and some support services for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Work will be performed at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,830,653,475.† The Air Force Test Center, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is the contracting activity.

IBM Corp., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $13,699,575 firm-fixed-price modification (P00029) to previously awarded contract FA7014-19-F-A152 for advisory and assistance support. This modification provides funding for option year three that continues support for the development, implementations, analysis and provision of policies, guidance, oversight, career-field management and human-capital management programs across the civil engineer enterprise. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 2, 2024.† This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds; and Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,699,575 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Carter’s Contracting Services Inc., Andalusia, Ala., was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of construction equipment with operators for disposal area management and levee maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 22, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-D-0046).

Affigent LLC,* Herndon, Va., was awarded a $12,227,176 firm-fixed-price contract for Oracle Premier support maintenance on previously acquired licenses. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,015,520 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0232).

Defense Logistics Agency

Accent Controls Inc., Kansas City, Mo., has been awarded an estimated $14,713,999 fixed-price incentive with cost-reimbursable no-fee, and firm-fixed-price line items task order (SP3300-22-F-5025) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SP3300?21?D?5001) for acquisition of warehouse and distribution support services at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Diego, Calif. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a May 31, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn.

*Small business