After a two year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th Annual Lancaster Elks Lodge Classic Car Show and Fundraiser, was held on May 14, 2022.

More than 50 cars and trucks were on display at the Lancaster Elks Lodge Post 1625.

Trophies and prizes for the top 25 entries and Best of Show were awarded. The family friendly event also featured food and baked goods, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds from the event will support local charities and veteran organizations.