Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $408,399,834 modification (P00018) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001921C0011). This modification provides for F135 propulsion system annual sustainment including maintenance of support equipment and unique maintenance services for conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant (F-35A and F-35C) and short take-off and landing (F-35B). Additionally, this modification provides support for common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, as well as common replenishment of spares. These efforts are in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Air National Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (47 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (15 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (13 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (6 percent); West Palm Beach, Fla., (5 percent); Brekstad, Norway (2 percent); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (2 percent); Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (1 percent); Cameri, Italy (1 percent); Eglin, Fla., (1 percent); Edwards, Calif., (1 percent); Hill Air Force Base, Utah (1 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (1 percent); Luke AFB, Ariz., (1 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $232,550,128; fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $65,624,251; fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $15,278,335; fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,144,650; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $55,385,329; and FMS funds in the amount of $29,417,141 will be obligated at time of award, $323,597,364 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., is awarded a maximum-value $117,698,634 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental services for industrial waste, oily waste, hazardous materials and hazardous wastes, and indefinite-quantity compliance projects. Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations in the Southwest Region and will be completed by March 2029. This contract includes seven option periods and an option to extend for six months. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,395,724 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-22-D-1811).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $97,469,822 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0074). This modification adds scope to procure Block 4 special tooling and test equipment in support of non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customerís F-35 Lightning II delivery schedules. Work will be performed in New Hampshire (41 percent); Texas (21 percent); California (10 percent); Oregon (7 percent); Tennessee (7 percent); undisclosed location (4 percent); Israel (3 percent); Michigan (2 percent); Washington (2 percent); Netherlands (1 percent); Massachusetts (1 percent); and United Kingdom (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $24,107,861; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,107,860; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $49,254,099 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Construction Helicopters Inc., Howell, Mich., is awarded a $49,542,415 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides helicopter services to support various Navy fleet training requirements, to include target recovery, visual surveillance, range clearing, transport of military/government personnel to/from ships or shore facilities, movement of hazardous material (ordnance), and when required, firefighting support for the Naval Air Systems Command Specialized and Proven Aircraft Program. Work will be performed in Kauai, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed in June 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122D0004).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., is awarded a $23,956,429 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost only contract for shipset hardware installation, integrated logistic support, fleet maintenance support, and lifecycle sustainment of the Navyís AN/SQQ-89 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare combat systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $291,923,819. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (98 percent); and the governments of Australia (1 percent) and Japan (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (41 percent); San Diego, Calif., (28 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (6 percent); Rota, Spain (6 percent); Mayport, Fla., (3 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3 percent); Everett, Wash., (3 percent); Bath, Maine, (2 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (2 percent); Manassas, Va., (2 percent); Washington, D.C. (1 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (1 percent); Uniontown, Penn., (1 percent); and Marinette, Wisc., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2027. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,943,462 (25 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,387,520 (18 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,379,938 (17 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,161,542 (15 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,049,416 (13 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $344,789 (4 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $250,000 (3 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $221,304 (3 percent); FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $100,000 (1 percent); and FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $75,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, and $221,304 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C5231).

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $23,792,141 modification to a previously awarded, cost-plus-award-fee/cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00024-16-C-4306) for USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) fiscal 2022 planned incremental availability. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,342,309 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $21,567,760 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 to exercise an option for industrial post-delivery availability support for the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Nantucket (LCS 27). Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $15,436,726 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0031) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides product supportability analyses for the Navy and the government of Australiaís MQ-4C Triton aircraft operational level maintenance, task analysis and provisioning data in support of integrated functional capability four configured systems. Work will be performed in Rancho Bernardo, Calif., and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,805,708; and Foreign Cooperative Project funds in the amount of $4,631,018 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Pond-Baker JV, Peachtree Corners, Ga., is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architect and engineering services for industrial and research facilities in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for design and engineering services for new construction, major renovations, and alterations for projects. The contract also contains four unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $75,000,000. An initial task order for $25,000 will be awarded (minimum contract guarantee) at contract award. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Washington AO to include Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but may also include work associated with other NAVFAC Atlantic and Pacific sites. The work is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with six proposals received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0001).

Granite-Obayashi JV, Watsonville, Calif., was awarded a $9,993,423 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of Hayman munitions storage igloos at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The work to be performed provides for demolition and construction of three earth-covered munitions storage igloos and incidental related work. Work will be performed at Yigo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,464,933; and fiscal 2022 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,528,490 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-22-C-1327).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Space Development Agency

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Fairfax, Va., is awarded a contract in the amount of $324,516,613, including a base amount of $162,954,122 and $161,562,491 in options, to establish the ground Operations and Integration (O&I) segment for Tranche 1 of the National Defense Space Architecture. This effort designs, develops, integrates, verifies and delivers integrated mission operations and support activities, including operation center(s) sustainment. Funds obligated at the time of award are defense-wide fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds. Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HQ085022C0007).

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $74,678,928 modification (P00081) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for procurement of M1156 precision guidance kits. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn., with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2027. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $74,678,928 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $66,718,889 firm-fixed-price contract for 120 mm tank training ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $66,718,889 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-C-0024).

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla., was awarded a $50,891,362 firm-fixed-price contract for 120 mm tank training ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $50,891,362 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-C-0023).

PacWest-Korte JV,* Temecula, Calif., was awarded a $32,210,331 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of morale, welfare and recreation facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 16, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $32,210,331 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0020).

Access Supports for Living Inc., Middletown, N.Y., was awarded a $13,115,646 firm-fixed-price contract for full food services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 26, 2027. U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Carlisle Barracks, Penn., is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0004).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $10,528,315 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for logistics support labor for the PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 Missile Support Center post-production effort. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-D-0022).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $10,501,165 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for product assurance basic labor for the PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 Missile Support Center post-production effort. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-D-0021).

BAE Systems Land and Armaments LP, San Jose, Calif., was awarded a $9,746,651 modification (P00220) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0099 for technical support for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles Systems. Work will be performed in San Jose, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,746,651 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc., Norwell, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $17,928,939 firm fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for removal, transportation and disposal of hazardous waste. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a two year six month base contract with one two year six month option period. Location of performance is a 50-mile radius in and around Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Tooele Army Depot, Utah, with a Nov. 26, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military services are Air Force and Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Battle Creek, Mich., (SP4500 22 D 0011).

Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $8,164,650 modification (P00013) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-18-D-1054) with four one-year option periods for poly/wool, gabardine cloth. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is May 29, 2023. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Bethel Industries Inc., Jersey City, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $8,040,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Kentucky, with a May 25, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE1C1-22-D-1559).

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a maximum $7,727,500 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-B112) with four one-year option periods for physical fitness uniform pants. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are North Carolina and Tennessee, with a June 9, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Roy, Utah, has been awarded a $9,196,686 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00023) to previously awarded contract FA8219-20-C-0006 for Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) engineering and manufacturing development, and early production and deployment. The contract provides for documentation to accomplish planning and integration activities for deactivation, demilitarization and disposal of the Minuteman III Weapon System in support of GBSD weapon system deployment. Work will be performed in Roy, Utah, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,196,686 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $13,302,759,524. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Tyto Government Solutions Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a fixed price-type $8,384,673 modification (P00013) to previously awarded task order number FA2550-20-F-0041 for Defensive Cyberspace Operations and Cyberspace Analysis, Coordination and Liaison services. The task order modification provides for an additional year of services under the basic task order. Work will be performed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Buckley SFB, Colo., and Vandenberg SFB, Calif., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,384,673 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $22,410,721. Space Operations Command, Peterson SFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source