fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Veterans

History project looking for medical, emergency field veterans for oral history collection

by Katie Lange | DOD News
Marine Corps photograph by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac 
John White, a 93-year-old World War II veteran, tells interviewers his story of serving in the Marine Corps in the South Pacific. White was one of more than 20 veterans interviewed July 31, 2018, by the Veterans History Project and student veterans from the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, S.C. as part of an oral history project.

If you search online for “Army Staff Sgt. Wayne C. Abernathy,” you’ll find only one source that can give you extensive details of his time in service — that he lied about his age to register for the World War II draft; that, after a Korean War plane crash, he woke up in the hospital to famed Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur asking if he was OK; or that he and some Army buddies nearly lost a truck to a shark in the Marshall Islands.

Marine Corps photograph by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac 
Edward Cilli, a 96-year-old World War II Veteran, tells interviewers his story of serving in the Marine Corps in the South Pacific. Cilli was one of over twenty veterans interviewed by members of the Veterans History Project and student veterans from the Technical College of the Lowcountry located in Beaufort, S.C. as part of an oral history project. The interviews were conducted July 31, 2018 at the Marine Corps Museum at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.

The source that made those details discoverable is the Library of Congress. Thanks to its Veterans History Project, you can hear all about the wartime experiences of thousands of service members like Abernathy and how those events shaped their lives. For more than two decades, the Veterans History Project has been working to catalogue the stories of our veterans to make sure their experiences aren’t forgotten. That knowledge is important for the preservation of history and for future generations to learn.

Now, project creators are looking to add the accounts of medical and emergency professionals to its collections.

The Veterans History Project currently includes more than 113,000 collections comprised of oral history interviews, photos, letters and diaries. It has often focused on the experiences of veterans in war, including Medal of Honor recipients and many who made the ultimate sacrifice. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now looking to highlight stories from the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service — officers defined as veterans when they’ve completed their service — as well as Armed Forces service members who were deployed to natural disasters, national emergencies and public health crises.

Army photograph by Master Sgt. Corine Lombardo
U.S. Airmen unload power repair equipment belonging to Southern California Edison from a C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2012. The Department of Defense initiated the airlift operation to aid recovery efforts in Hurricane Sandy’s aftermath. Hurricane Sandy formed in the Western Caribbean Sea and affected Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and The Bahamas before making landfall in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Corine Lombardo/Released)

“They don’t have to be medics,” said Monica Mohindra, the director of the Veterans History Project. “It’s not just the people who are in the midst of combat. The whole story of U.S. service is all the different ways that our service members contribute to that larger story. So, if somebody served on the USNS Comfort at that time and they weren’t a medic, but they were serving in support of that crisis, we want their story, too.”

Examples of crises from which they’re looking for first-person narratives include hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, the 1989 Lomo Prieta earthquake, Operation Tomodachi in Japan, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, as well as COVID-19 pandemic response and first-responders from Sept. 11, 2001.

Photograph by Andrew Stamer
Two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-New England District employees get an up-close look at the destructive power of the ocean with a resident of Mantoloking, N.J., Nov. 13, 2012. The engineers were sent to set up the New Jersey Recovery Field Office to help with disaster assistance after Hurricane Sandy.

“It is time to increase our collective awareness of these valiant members of our society and to not only give them the overdue thanks they deserve, but ensure their voices are not lost to history,” explained Mohindra.

Quite often, veterans aren’t always chomping at the bit to tell their stories. The Veterans History Project is a grassroots effort that relies on volunteers who are willing to interview and collect information from the veterans in their lives and communities. These accounts bring history alive in a way that helps current and future generations better understand the realities of conflict and crises, as well as the personal effects of service.

“These individual voices take us back,” Mohindra said. “This is the first-person — what it meant to be in conflict or a peacekeeping mission from the personal scale; what that impact was on your home life and what that impact will be like for your community going forward.”

Those who begin a collection are often not the veterans themselves but family or community members in their lives. If you want to help tell the story of a veteran you care about, here’s how.

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Caleb Gomez
Marine Corps Cpl. Smith Thenor organizes hoses to pump water out of the basement of an apartment building in Far Rockaway, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2012. Thenor’s Marine detachment volunteered to help aide the victims in cities affected by Hurricane Sandy.

How to take part

To participate in the volunteer-based archive, go to loc.gov/vets, download the field kit and fill out the required forms to make sure your interview gets accepted and is a useful primary resource for researchers. While the number of forms might seem intimidating, it’s not a difficult process — Mohindra said the forms make the collection as rich and accessible as possible, as well as protect the veterans’ rights.

“The Library of Congress is the home of copyright, and that’s really important to us,” she said. “Veterans who share their stories with us do retain their copyright. They get to decide what happens to their story.”

On the top right of the “How to Participate” page, there’s an eight-minute video that explains the application process. It offers tips on how to prepare for and conduct the interview and describes how to make sure it gets shipped to the Library of Congress without being damaged.
Mohindra also said that new collections don’t have to be about living recipients. She said during the pandemic, there was an uptick in people sending in documents to archive details about deceased family members from World War I and World War II.

Navy photograph by Macy Hinds
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Escueta, a hospital corpsman in the Preventive Medicine Department at Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, Dec. 21, 2020.

How to access the collection

Not only are the accounts of veterans being sought by the project, they’re also accessible to anyone who wants to learn about them, including researchers, students, podcasters, documentarians — even choreographers, Mohindra said.

The Veterans History Project includes digitized collections of audio and video interviews as well as physical transcripts, photos, manuscripts and diaries from service members dating back to World War I. To search the extensive digital collection, visit memory.loc.gov. Items that aren’t digitized can be viewed at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., by making an appointment with a reference specialist.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Mission NS-21 is New Shepard’s fifth crewed flight 
Blue Origin successfully completes 21st...
 By dwgsean
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Palmdale holds Memorial Day ceremony...
 By Adrienne King
Some Gave All — Memorial...
 By Cathy Hansen
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit