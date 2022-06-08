Headlines — June 8

News

Allied fighter formations show resolve in wake of North Korean missile tests

U.S. and South Korean fighter jets flew together June 7 in a display of force two days after an unprecedented missile barrage by North Korea.

Kyiv asks for more rocket systems as Kremlin warns of potential strikes in Russia

The Kremlin alleged Ukraine might fire the multiple-launch rocket systems at targets inside Russia, though Kyiv has agreed to use the weapons only within its territory.

Norway donates 22 howitzers to Ukraine

Norway donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, including spare parts, ammunition and other gear, the Norwegian defense ministry said on June 8.

Business

Turkey starts mass production of miniature drone missile

A Turkish government research agency has started to mass-produce a new miniature munition to be fitted into the Bayraktar TB2 drone, made by a Turkish company Baykar Makina.

British $2.5 billion research push targets space sensors, hypersonic tech

Britain’s Ministry of Defence has identified a series of key future technologies in which it plans to invest $2.5 billion over the next four years, officials announced on June 7.

Raytheon to move global headquarters to Arlington, Virginia

Raytheon Technologies on June 7 announced it will move its global headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, later this year.

MBDA-led team to demo new European anti-tank kit this summer

A European Union-funded effort to build a comprehensive beyond-line-of-sight missile capability is heading for a live-fire demonstration, and perhaps fresh support from the European Defence Fund.

Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman get stand-in attack weapon contracts

It was not immediately apparent whether the three companies will do competitive or complementary work under the contracts, which were awarded May 25.

Defense

House lawmakers eye 4.6% pay raise for troops in 2023

House lawmakers will propose a 4.6 percent pay raise for service members next year as part of their initial draft of the annual defense authorization bill, but are also mandating a series of studies into the issue of military pay to ensure it’s keeping pace with civilian wages and families’ financial needs.

House panel sides with Marine Corps in protecting amphibious fleet size

A House panel wants to protect the amphibious fleet from cuts the Navy planned to make and bolster the sealift fleet in its proposal for the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill.



With hypersonic worries, lawmakers request reports on US missile defense

A House Armed Service Committee panel wants the Defense Department to submit a new assessment detailing the Pentagon’s ability to defend against incoming missile threats, according to draft legislation.

Air Force tanker fleet cut on the table in proposed authorization bill

The Air Force would be allowed to cut aerial refueling tankers in the initial draft of the National Defense Authorization Act that a House Armed Services subcommittee will consider this week — though not as many as the service had hoped.

Veterans

Veteran status will be considered in deportation cases, new ICE directive says

When non-citizen veterans are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, policy dictates that service records are considered when deciding whether to force deportation.

Despite cost, veterans’ toxic exposure bill gains bipartisan backing

Toxic exposure legislation that could benefit millions of veterans appears poised to become law later this month with broad bipartisan support despite continued concerns from some conservative critics about the price tag for the sweeping measure.

Veterans make up most of Proud Boys members indicted on sedition for Jan. 6 violence

Nearly all of the five members of the Proud Boys extremist group who were indicted by federal authorities this week for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are veterans, according to court documents and the military services.

Veterans swindled by shuttered for-profit Corinthian Colleges get loan debt erased

The Biden administration last week announced it was forgiving all $5.8 billion remaining in federal loan debt for 560,000 borrowers who attended the now-shuttered Corinthian Colleges.