Defense

B-1B Lancers deploy to Guam for Bomber Task Force Mission

by 2nd Lt. Michael Caggiano | Andersen AFB, Guam
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, flies over Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, upon arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 2, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)
U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a Bomber Task Force mission June 2, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 3, 2022, for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

The personnel, aircraft and assets arrived from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., to conduct PACAF training alongside allies, partners, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, waits on a taxiway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, BTF missions demonstrate the ability of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.

A U.S. Air Force service member directs a B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

 

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, waits on a taxiway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)

 

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis through a clean water wash station at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)
