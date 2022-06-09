B-1B Lancers deploy to Guam for Bomber Task Force Mission

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 3, 2022, for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment.

The personnel, aircraft and assets arrived from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., to conduct PACAF training alongside allies, partners, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.

In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, BTF missions demonstrate the ability of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.