fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
News

USMC Osprey crashed in California desert, five onboard

by Stuart Ibberson
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed in the Southern California desert near Glamis, Calif., June 8, 2022.
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed in the Southern California desert near Glamis, Calif., June 8, 2022.

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed in the Southern California desert near Glamis, Calif., June 8, 2022.
The aircraft went down at approximately 12:25 p.m., PST, with five Marines onboard.

At this time, a Marine Corps release says “we are awaiting confirmation on the status of all members of the crew.”

The Osprey was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Group, based at Camp Pendleton, Calif. The 3rd MAG is part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

According to the Marine Corps, “Contrary to initial social media reports, there was no nuclear material onboard the aircraft.”

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

B-1B Lancers deploy to Guam...
 By 2nd Lt. Michael Caggiano | Andersen AFB, Guam
NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University photograph
NASA selects new instruments for...
 By Josh Handal, Karen Fox and Nilufar Ramji | NASA
Northrop Grumman finalizes contract for...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
Honoring the brave Soldiers who...
 By Cpl. Jordan Pearson
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit