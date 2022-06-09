USMC Osprey crashed in California desert, five onboard

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crashed in the Southern California desert near Glamis, Calif., June 8, 2022.

The aircraft went down at approximately 12:25 p.m., PST, with five Marines onboard.

At this time, a Marine Corps release says “we are awaiting confirmation on the status of all members of the crew.”

The Osprey was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Group, based at Camp Pendleton, Calif. The 3rd MAG is part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

According to the Marine Corps, “Contrary to initial social media reports, there was no nuclear material onboard the aircraft.”