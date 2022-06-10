Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Sig Sauer Inc., Newington, N.H., was awarded a $157,300,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production of .300 Norma Magnum M1163 ball ammunition and .338 NM armor piercing M1162 cartridges. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 7, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0019).

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Garland, Texas, was awarded a $133,169,307 firm-fixed-price contract for MK80 series general purpose tritonal bomb components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0208).

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $39,680,239 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0001). This modification exercises an option to procure 63 Distributed Targeting Processor – Networked (DTP-N) B-kits (32 for the Navy and 31 for the government of Australia); and 56 DTP-N A1-kits (32 for the Navy and 24 for the government of Australia), as well as DTP-N cyber security support data deliveries in support of DTP-N full rate production to implement anti-surface warfare capability in the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft.† Work will be performed in St Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,738,550; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $18,941,689 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

American Motorcycle Training Inc., The Villages, Fla., is awarded an $8,201,817 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract for motorcycle safety training commercial services in support of the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Safety Division. This contract includes a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of $8,201,817. Work will be performed at various Marine Corps bases/installations and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,000 is being obligated on the contract’s initial task order to fund the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured on the beta.sam.gov website, with three proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations Command Contracting Office, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (M95494-22-D-0015).†

U.S. Air Force

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $27,000,000 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract for the development, delivery and installation of one MC-55A flight simulator. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $13,230,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-22-F-4859).

Work Services Corp., Wichita Falls, Texas, has been awarded a $21,378,391 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00026) to previously awarded contract FA3020-18-C-0013 for food services. The modification provides incremental funding for contract line item number (CLIN) 4001 for the fourth option period; and full funding for CLINs 4002 through 4007, CLIN 4010, and CLIN 4012 for the fourth option period. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,082,217 are being obligated at the time of the award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $98,880,280. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Pomp’s Tire Service, New Berlin, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $7,792,750 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for wheel assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Performance completion date is June 8, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-D-0042).

