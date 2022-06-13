USMC identifies Marines killed in June 8 Osprey crash

On June 11, the U.S. Marine Corps identified the five Marines who died in the MV-22B Osprey crash on June 8, 2033.

They are:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Ill., a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, N.H., an MV-22B Pilot.

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyo., a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, Calif., an MV-22B Pilot.

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, N.M., a Tiltrotor Crew Chief.

All were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.

“Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time,” Miller continued. “We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

At the time of the mishap, the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training. The mishap is currently under investigation.