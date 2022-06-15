Headlines — June 15

News

Putin still aims to conquer Ukraine despite early losses, Pentagon official says

Russian President Vladimir Putin still desires to take over Ukraine completely as his armed forces make progress in the eastern part of the country, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said June 14.

Ukraine battle intensifies as Western backers mull new military aid

Russia intensified its assault on a strategic Ukrainian city on June 14 as NATO officials prepared to debate increased military support for Kyiv’s attempt to reverse Russian momentum in the country’s east.

‘A huge lag time’: DOD struggles to rush cutting-edge tech to Ukraine

Ukraine’s president isn’t the only one who’s frustrated that cutting-edge U.S. military gear isn’t making its way to the battlefield.

Buechel Air Base in southwestern Germany selected as destination for future F-35 fleet

Germany has chosen an installation near the U.S.-operated Spangdahlem Air Base to house the 35 American-made fighter jets it purchased as part of a military overhaul in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Business

Israel orders hundreds of new combat vehicles for special forces

The Directorate of Production and Procurement is purchasing IAI’s Negeva vehicles, referred to by the company as Z-MAG and ZD. The vehicles will range in size, from 1.5 tons to 2.5 tons.

MBDA rebrands Akeron missile line to clear up confusion

European consortium MBDA has introduced a new line of fifth-generation tactical combat missiles, now dubbed Akeron, at the Eurosatory tradeshow near Paris this week.

Poland reveals plan to buy AW149 helos in deal potentially worth over $1B

Poland plans to buy AW149 helicopters, the defense ministry said Monday, with one Italian bank estimating the order could be worth 1.1 billion (U.S. $1.15 billion) to manufacturer Leonardo.

Defense

4.6% pay raise for troops gets support across Capitol Hill

There’s broad support for the largest increase in military paychecks in 20 years, but not more to account for rising inflation.

Troop leave for abortion services would be protected in House defense spending bill

House Democrats are moving to ensure service members can take leave to get an abortion ahead of the Supreme Court’s expected ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that prevents states from outlawing the procedure.

Battle over A-10: Lawmakers seek to break perennial deadlock on retiring aging warplanes

House Armed Services Committee is poised to allow the Air Force to retire nearly two dozen A-10 attack jets, granting a longstanding request by the service to save money while avoiding another politically charged battle over the planes.



Problems with Bougainville LHA-8 cited in GAO report now resolved, Navy says

Navy says delay also caused by ship mods to accommodate F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and COVID-19.

Navy fires five officers in less than a week

The Navy has announced a string of five officer firings in the span of less than a week, the most recent on June 14 with the commanding officer of USS Preble guided missile destroyer.

Lack of Space National Guard could hurt training, recruiting

Guardsmen in space-related jobs have trouble getting into Space Force schools, leaders say.

Veterans

California to pay $51 million settlement over hostage killings at Napa veterans home

California officials have agreed to pay out $51 million to settle some of the claims stemming from the 2018 shooting at the Yountville Veterans Home, where a gunman and former patient killed three women staffers before shooting himself, according to state budget documents.

Everyone can rally around bicycles’: Vets to honor all-Black corps with ride

On May 12, 1896, 2nd Lt. James A. Moss received permission to organize the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps, the first of its kind.