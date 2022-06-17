Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Griffon Aerospace Inc.,* Madison, Ala., was awarded a $401,798,544 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacturing of aerial targets, including support services, related support equipment, mission payload system devices and training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 14, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-D-0010).

U.S. Air Force

Spectral Energies LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $184,273,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Innovative Combustion and Propulsion Research. This contract provides for the advancement of the state-of-the-art of propulsion-related research and technologies for Department of Defense platforms. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by June 14, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. The first task order is incrementally funded with fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $326,500 at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-D-2014).

UES Inc., Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a $75,000,000 contract for Functional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and Humans. The contract provides for exploration of biotechnology, polymer and responsive material advances in order to sustain and/or optimize Air Force assets to include use in air, space, weapon systems applications and human cognitive/physiological monitoring. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 15, 2029. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson, AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-D-5400).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Vas., has been awarded an $18,441,721 cost-plus fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable type contract for Technical Security Team support services. This contract provides for program management, technology security support, food services support and facilities management support. Work will be performed in Pakistan and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales and is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $18,441,721 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Security and Assistance Directorate, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-22-C-5001 P00002).

U.S. Navy

Techflow Mission Support LLC, doing business as EMI Services, Idaho Falls, Idaho, is awarded a $16,945,309 firm-fixed price modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-21-D-0002. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 for base operating support services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.. This modification provides for all labor, materials, equipment, tools, management and supervision required to perform facility management, facility investment, integrated solid waste management, utilities management, and wastewater and environmental services. All work will be performed in Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. After award of this option, the total cumulative face value of the contract will be $34,468,171. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in an amount not-to-exceed $13,251,836 for recurring services are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Public Works Department Patuxent River, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Aeroforce Logistics LLC,** Milwaukee, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $11,821,433 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity long-term contract under solicitation SPE4A2-21-R-0003 for various aircraft structural components. This was a competitive acquisition with 19 responses received. This is a four-year base contract with two three-year option periods. The performance completion date is June 14, 2026. Using customer is Defense Department. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va. (SPE4A2-22-D-0011).

*Small business

**Economically-disadvantaged, woman-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned small business