fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Jordan joining F-16 Block 70 program

by dwgsean
Lockheed Martin photograph

Jordan has officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for the sale of eight new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

“This F-16 acquisition reflects over 70 years of U.S. cooperation and decades of partnership with Lockheed Martin,” says Aimee Burnett, vice president, Integrated Fighter Group Business Development. “Our history partnering with Jordan strengthens regional security and helps protect citizens through 21st Century Security technologies that support critical missions today and into the future.”

Lockheed Martin photograph
Brig Gen Mohammad Hiyasat, Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander; Aimee Burnett, vice president – Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group Business Development; Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaity, Jordan Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff and Jordanian Armed Forces Commander.

The selection of new production F-16 aircraft extends Jordan’s existing fleet of F-16s, bringing advanced capabilities to the mission combined with affordable operating and lifecycle costs.
Jordan’s new F-16s will be built in Greenville, S.C., where Lockheed Martin continues to hire for positions that work directly on building and sustainment these jets.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Army photograph
Medal of Honor Monday: Army...
 By dwgsean
Photograph by David Emenheiser
Stratolaunch test flight shorter than...
 By Cathy Hansen | special to Aerotech News
Northrop Grumman photograph
Northrop Grumman begins fabrication of...
 By dwgsean
Army photograph
Space provides key to Joint...
 By Amy Walker | Long Beach, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit