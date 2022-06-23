Headlines — June 24

News

Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc

A Ukrainian deputy prime minister says she’s “100 percent” certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc.

Arrival of Western weapons begins to reshape the battle off Ukraine’s coast

The Ukrainian military’s southern command said late on June 21 that it was using “various forces and methods of destruction” to attack Russian infrastructure on Snake Island, a speck of land south of Odesa that is critical to efforts to control the Black Sea. On June 22, the military said it had destroyed a Russian air defense system, radar installation and vehicles on the island.

US-made jets, air defense on Ukrainian fighter pilots’ wishlist, but not Gray Eagle

Ukrainian fighter pilots expect to speak to U.S. government officials to make the case for the top two technologies needed to repel Russia’s air force: additional ground-based air defense systems and Western fighter jets.

Business

Ukraine lessons helped drive acquisition of RADA, Leonardo DRS chief says

The planned acquisition of Israeli firm RADA Electronics Industries by Leonardo DRS is driven in part by lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, according to the head of the Arlington, Va.,-based company.

Defense agencies among worst ranked for disclosing contracting needs to businesses

The Defense Health Agency and other Pentagon offices are among the worst in government at supplying companies with information they need to bid on federal contracts, according to the Professional Services Council.

France requests Switchblade loitering munition to fill ‘urgent’ capability gap

The French Army has started the process of quickly procuring American-made loitering munitions as part of a longer-term effort to field remotely operated weapon systems, according to officials.

Hanwha, Kongsberg partner on combat vehicle, long-range fires system

South Korean company Hanwha and Norwegian firm Kongsberg have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the development of an infantry fighting vehicle and a long-range precision fires system, the former announced.

Navy to begin key competition for unmanned, autonomy efforts

Navy presentation slides obtained by Breaking Defense suggest the service is running behind on awarding the contract that will be “central” to its “autonomy ecosystem.”

Defense

New legislation aims to give drone crews tax-free combat pay

Military drone crews could soon receive the same tax-free combat pay as deployed troops, under a pair of bills slated for release June 22.

Pentagon committee on women in the military is back in business

After taking in a break in 2021 while the Defense Department did a review of dozens of advisory boards, the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services is getting up and running again.

No consensus yet on military spending for next year, except for more of it

House lawmakers on June 22 offered new and conflicting plans for defense spending next year, teeing up intense congressional debate in the coming months over the right level of military funding for fiscal 2023.