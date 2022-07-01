U.S. Army awards Raytheon TITAN program next phase

Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a competitive, prototype phase through an Other Transaction Agreement with Consortium Management Group on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace to continue development of the U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node, or TITAN, program.

TITAN is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting.

The Raytheon Technologies team led by Raytheon Intelligence & Space is designing TITAN to serve as the Army’s underpinning solution to enable multi-domain operations.

“Our team is prepared to deliver a mature solution on time to help Army commanders make decisions faster and ultimately, operationalize joint warfighting capabilities to support the JADC2 vision,” said Scott McGleish, executive director with Space & C2 Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. “Our team has the mission know-how to develop and deploy this system efficiently and affordably, with flexibility to upgrade over time.”

TITAN will ingest data from space and high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial sensors to provide targetable data to defense systems. The Raytheon-developed solution will also provide multi-source intelligence support to targeting, and situational awareness and understanding for commanders. Leveraging capabilities that support pattern-of-life sensemaking and automated target recognition, the TITAN solution will also help operators make sense of the massive amounts of data and prosecute a target with the appropriate solution.

To deliver a ready-now solution that’s adaptable for the future, Raytheon Technologies will pull from decades of experience gleaned from work in support of the intelligence community, system integration, communications design and effectors.

The DOD vision for a command-and-control network will connect the battlespace across every domain — sea, air, land, space, cyber and the electromagnetic spectrum. RI&S in collaboration with the Raytheon Technologies business units, is contributing a multi-domain footprint of capabilities in secure communications, advanced sensors, software solutions and smart effectors to enable DOD’s JADC2 architecture.

A recent demo used data from five different sensor types in a real-time processing chain with machine-learning models to generate quality data output.

The contract term for the competitive prototype phase is 14 months and will bring additional capabilities to the solution, including software and hardware components. As part of their development, the Raytheon Technologies team will combine modern development tools and processes with cutting-edge production and design practices to increase the quality of the capabilities while meeting aggressive delivery timelines to stay ahead of the threat.

“Effort sponsored by the U.S. government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-5555 between the Consortium Management Group, Inc., and the government. The U.S. government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Government purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.