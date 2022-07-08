U.S. Army

Bechtel National Incorporation, Reston, Va., was awarded a $759,112,793 modification (P00238) to contract W52P1J-09-C-0012 to support the closure of the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Work will be performed in Pueblo, Colo., with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $307,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and recertification of Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $150,400,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0060).

BAE Systems, York, Penn., was awarded a $298,726,093 modification (PZ0108) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles, Army funds in the amount of $298,726,093 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $216,727,418 modification (P00284) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 to support fielding the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles for Foreign Military Sales. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 Air Force procurement, Air Force procurement Operation Inherent Resolve, Navy procurement, United States Marine Corps procurement and other procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2021 Air Force procurement Operation Inherent Resolve, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, and operation and maintenance, Army funds; and fiscal 2022 Air Force procurement European Deterrence, Air Force procurement Operation Inherent Resolve, Navy procurement, United States Marine Corps procurement, Foreign Military Sales (Brazil, Lithuania and Montenegro), other procurement, Army, and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $216,727,418 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Federal Contracting Inc. dba Bryan Construction, Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $92,367,302 firm-fixed-price contract for a B-21 Combined Mission Operations Planning Facility and Field Training Detachment Facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 7, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $92,367,302 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0025).

Bukkehave Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was awarded a $91,959,529 firm-fixed-price contract for Toyota Land Cruiser truck variants and common spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0063).

M.A. Mortenson Company/M.A. Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded a $72,281,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a security campus at Offutt Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2019 Flood Recovery funds and 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $72,281,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0027).

Raytheon Company, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $62,840,724 modification (P00008) to contract W31P4Q-21-D-0007 for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Tetra Tech Inc., San Antonio, Texas (W912PL-22-D-0017); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Va., (W912PL-22-D-0018); Arcadis U.S. Inc., Highlands Ranch, Colo., (W912PL-22-D-0019); Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arlington, Va., (W912PL-22-D-0020); and AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif. (W912PL-22-D-0021), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Native American Services Corp., Kellogg, Idaho, was awarded a $40,014,525 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, upgrade and minor construction of real property facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with 17 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W9124A-22-D-0003).



Sterling Medical Associates Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $30,161,507 firm-fixed-price contract for acquisition of dental services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9114F-22-D-0005).

Marinex Construction Inc., Charleston, S.C., was awarded a $21,673,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of Savannah Inner Harbor. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Savannah, Ga., with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $21,673,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-C-5002).

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $14,217,951 firm-fixed-price contract for life cycle contractor support services and supplies for the Apache AH-64D/E Model Fire Control Radar. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds in the amount of $14,217,951 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-C-0053).

Tatitlek Training Services Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $10,714,324 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to augment the Army Sustainable Readiness Model for deployment and redeployment of service members as they rotate in and out of theater. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed at Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,711,561 were obligated at the time of the award. Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-C-0018).

Aerovironment Incorporated, Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded a $10,082,845 firm-fixed-price contract for the Puma 3 AE Unmanned Aircraft System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,082,845 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-C-0062).

Pond Constructors Incorporated, Peachtree Corners, Ga., was awarded an $8,176,706 firm-fixed-price contract to maintain and repair federally funded petroleum systems and facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Fresno, Calif., Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Tucson, Ariz., Palmdale, Calif., Tucson, Ariz., Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Port Hueneme, Calif., March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Reno, Nev., Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Tonopah, Nev., Gila Bend, Ariz., Salt Lake City, Utah, and Peachtree Corners, Ga., with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2023. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $8,176,706 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0266).

A Finkl and Sons Finkl Steel-Chicago, Chicago, Ill., was awarded a $7,566,280 modification (P00003) to contract W911PT-20-C-0022 for hollow preform forgings used for the production of 120 mm M256 cannon barrels. Work will be performed in Chicago, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2023. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $7,566,280 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Military Services LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a $341,583,001 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the wastewater utility system at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a 50-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a Feb. 28, 2073, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2073 Navy operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SP0600-22-C-8343).

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative Inc., Wewahitchka, Fla., has been awarded a $150,988,975 modification (P00134) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-10-C-8253) with no option periods for the construction of a new potable water and electric utility corridor at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. This is a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The performance completion date is May 31, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 Air Force military construction funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $23,229,962 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-22-F-0LB8) against a 15-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) in support of the KC-46 program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is March 30, 2024. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

Parker Hannifin, Corp., Irvine, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $11,098,829 firm-fixed-price contract for servo-val parts kits. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a seventeen and one-half month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Dec. 15, 2023. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4A6-22-F-220Y).

U.S. Navy

General Electric (GE) Co., GE Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a $112,000,008 firm-fixed-price modification (P00016) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1061). This modification exercises an option to procure 24 Lot 26 full rate production F414-GE-400 engines and devices in support of F/A-18 Super Hornet production aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., (59 percent); Hookset, N.H., (18 percent); Rutland, Vt., (12 percent); and Madisonville, Ky., (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $112,000,008 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Inc., Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $72,133,966 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2503) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification procures low rate initial production VI Lite systems, to include 10 processors, 16 infrared receivers, and 19 inertial measurement units in support of the F/A-18 Infrared Search And Track System Block II for the Navy and Air National Guard. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (73.3 percent); Santa Barbara, Calif., (18.4 percent); and Ocala, Fla., (8.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $56,375,048; fiscal 2021 National Guard and Reserve Equipment (Department of Defense wide) funds in the amount of $14,411,996; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,346,922 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $68,985,890 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2574) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0001). This order provides non-recurring engineering for early identification, development, and qualification of corrections to potential and actual F-135 propulsion system operational issues, to include safety and reliability/maintainability problems identified through fleet usage. Additionally, this order provides for continued engine maturation; evaluates component life limits based on operational experience; improves operational readiness; and reduces engine maintenance and life cycle costs in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (90 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,000,000; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,957,500 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Hodges Transportation Inc., doing business as Nevada Automotive Test Center, Silver Springs, Nev., is awarded a maximum ceiling $49,500,000, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee basic ordering agreement for the procurement of vehicle engineering design support and testing for ground vehicle systems within Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Marine Corps Systems Command and other Department of Defense agencies. This agreement includes prototype development, testing, technical support, systems engineering, program management and logistical support. Work locations will be determined by individual task orders and work is expected to be complete by June 29, 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The agreement was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-22-G-0017).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $36,459,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0633) under a multiple award construction contract for entrance road and gate complex at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a new entrance road and an entry control facility that provides a point of entry for personnel, visitors and deliveries to Barksdale AFB. The contract contains two options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $36,881,625. Work will be performed in Barksdale, La., and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,589,404; and fiscal 2022 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $24,869,596 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Seven proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-D-0060).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., is awarded a $34,584,155 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0016). This modification exercises an option to provide maintenance services, supply chain and spares management, and logistics and sustainment support for the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and a dual control mobile ground control station to ensure they are mission capable. Work will be performed in Yuma, Ariz., (45 percent); Poway, Calif., (10 percent); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (45 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,369,423 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Laurel Technologies Partnership, Johnstown, Penn., is awarded a $15,416,416 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N6339420C0008 for Programmable Power Supply MK 179 Mod 0 production in support for the MK 41 Vertical Launching System. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Penn., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2022 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $9,975,328 (65 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,647,596 (30 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $793,492 (5 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $14,906,080 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the Aegis Weapon System. Work under this modification will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (49 percent); Norfolk, Va., (15 percent); San Diego, Calif., (8 percent); Washington, D.C., (7 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (6 percent); Mayport, Fla., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (3 percent); and various other locations each below 1 percent (8 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,177,261 (81 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,002,132 (19 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $4,177,261 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Va., is awarded a $14,247,320 cost-plus-fixed-fee award delivery order (N62793-22-F-0006) off contract N00024-21-D-4114 providing execution support for USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling Complex Overhaul, Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team (CEMAT). Contractor support includes providing assistance to ship’s force in the preparation, evaluation and execution of work required. Specifically provide technical guidance pertaining to maintenance execution. Provide technical in-process review of work and assist shipís force to complete corrective action for identified items. Maintain continuing status of jobs assigned for CEMAT technical assistance, and changes of equipment material condition. Where specified provide “hands on” instruction in fault identification and application of current maintenance/repair techniques in accordance with Section C of contract N00024-21-D-4114. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,097,715 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $12,606,828 modification (P00035) to a cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001919F2474) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001914G0020). This modification provides for common weapons integration for lab regression through supplier support; weapons project management with weapons and data analysis technical interchange meetings; captive carriage flight testing, and weapons delivery accuracy testing in support of the F-35 program for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, and the governments of the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Denmark, and Norway. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70 percent); Edwards, Calif., (18 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (5 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (5 percent); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,044,541; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,544,540; and Foreign Cooperative Project funds in the amount of $1,679,449 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group Inc. — Global Technical Systems,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded a $12,373,358 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee term modification to previously awarded contract N6339419C0008 to exercise options for the procurement of ordnance alteration kits, engineering services, supportability and life cycle support for the Common Processing System equipment. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., (96 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (2 percent); Norfolk, Va., (1 percent); and Seattle, Wash., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,832,109 (63 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,293,183 (18 percent); fiscal 2022 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $1,808,633 (15 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $217,558 (2 percent); fiscal 2021 procurement (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $129,827 (1 percent); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $92,048 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $92,048 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Empire Hospitality LLC,* Vancouver, Wash., is awarded an $11,298,878 firm-fixed-price contract to provide long-term lodging for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard San Diego Detachment personnel. The maximum cumulative value is $11,298,878, and is expected to be completed by June 2022, and July 2023 if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Naval Base Point Loma San Diego, Calif. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,345,076 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be obligated at the time of exercising options as contracting actions are required and occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five total offers received. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity (N3904022C0018).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded an $11,040,033 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded delivery order (N00024-19-F-6201) under indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for design, prototyping, and qualification testing of submarine electronic warfare equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 ship conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,000,000 (63 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,699,229 (34 percent); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $340,804 (3 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DSA LLC,* Gadsden, Ala., is awarded a $10,365,515 firm-fixed-price modification to previous indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N40080-20-D-0303. The modification provides for the exercise of Option 2 for grounds maintenance and snow removal at installations within Naval District Washington, Washington, D.C. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $30,307,373. Work will be performed in Maryland (48 percent); Washington, D.C. (34 percent); and Virginia (18 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,823,017 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RIBCRAFT USA LLC, Marblehead, Mass.,* is awarded a $9,721,610 modification to previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-2220 to exercise options for the acquisition of Expeditionary 11 Meter Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs). In accordance with the terms established on the base contract, orders may be issued on a firm-fixed-price basis. Work will be performed in Marblehead, Mass., and is expected to be completed by April 2024. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be provided at the delivery order level. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Textron Aviation Defense, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $90,686,042, bilateral modification (PZ0011) to previously awarded FA8617-C-21-6235 for the Tunisia T-6C aircraft procurement effort. The contract modification is for procurement of eight T-6C aircraft, spare parts, spare engines, aircraft support equipment, FSR support, Ground Based Training System (GBTS), Operational Flight Trainer (OFT), Computer Based Training Lab (CBT), interim contractor support, personal life support equipment, country specific technical orders, installation of GBTS, OFT, and CBT, and ferry and support as well as definitization of the FA8617-21-C-6235 undefintized contract action. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This modification involves Foreign Military Sales to Tunisia. Tunisia FMS funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $105,422,012. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $69,362,018 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 Systems Program Office support. The contractor will provide Korea Peace Bridge Upgrade, Advanced Identification Friend or Foe, and Link 16 upgrade for the Republic of Koreaís F-16 partial fleet. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; Greenville, South Carolina; Edwards Air Force Base, California; and the Republic of Korea, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a source direction. Foreign Military Sales funds of $69,362,018 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-22-C-0006).

The Boeing Company, St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $25,575,029 firm-fixed-price, C-type option contract for visual display system to support high-fidelity F-22 joint simulation environment flight simulation. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and expected to be completed by September 1, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive commercial solutions opening and sole request for proposal. Flight Support Branch Directorate of Contracting, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9302-22-C-0019).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $16,058,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00009) to contract FA7014-21-F-0108 for strategic plans and policy support services. This modification provides funding and exercises Option Year One to continue to provide technical, analytical, operational, programmatic and planning subject matter expertise support for Headquarters Air Force A10, and its component branches, as well as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Branch missions. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., Hawaii; and Germany, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed Aug. 25, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,577,826 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Kearney & Co. P.C., Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a $11,723,654 firm-fixed-price modification (P00024) to contract FA7014-22-F-1022 for Headquarters Air Force A5/8 analysis and support modification. This modification provides funding and exercises Option Year Four to continue advisory and assistance services to support total force analysis to include capability and capacity analysis of Air Force mission areas. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,439,578 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raft LLC,* Reston, Va., has been awarded an $8,939,811 firm-fixed-price contract for cyber operations. The contract provides software development services used to expand current product lines. Services include software development, patch software packages, data analytics, data archive and retrieval, security implementation, software customization necessary for mission deployment, and other directed product increment software changes. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive Small Business Set-Aside acquisition; four proposals were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8806-22-F-0004).

*Small business