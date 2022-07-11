Want to learn more about Pancho Barnes? Head to Plane Crazy Saturday July 16

The July 16, 2022, Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port will feature a presentation about the legendary Pancho Barnes.

Barbara Schultz will share with the audience “everything you ever wanted to know about Pancho!”

While Plane Crazy Saturday runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the presentation starts at 11 a.m. in eh MASP boardroom.

The presentation is free to the public, but donations are requested. Additionally, seating is limited so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org.

Schultz will give a pictorial presentation of Florence Lowe Barnes, better known as “Pancho.” She wrote the biography of Pancho and will be happy to personalize copies of the books for everyone to purchase.

Barnes was well known in Kern County and around America. As a barnstormer during the 1920s, she became a star in the Golden Age of Aviation.

The test pilots of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., designated Pancho’s “Happy Bottom Riding Club” as their unofficial debriefing room in the 1950s. Additionally, Marines from the Marine Corps Air Station Mojave had stories to tell about Pancho and she helped them when they experienced emergency landings at her airstrip.

Amelia Earhart, Louis Thaden and Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, all considered Pancho their unique and loyal close friend.

Pancho was spontaneous, adventurous, and dedicated to both flying and to her friends.

There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware — Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth — CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org.