U.S. Army

Textron Systems Corp., Wilmington, Mass., was awarded a $353,980,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of the Munition, Wide Area: Top Attack, XM204, Trainer; the Munition, Wide Area: XM98; and spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 20, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0015).

B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Ala., was awarded a $170,658,638 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of a civil engineer squadron, base contracting squadron, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2025. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $170,658,638 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0023).

U.S. Air Force

PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $136,587,880 firm-fixed-price, performance incentive and award fee contract with cost-reimbursable line items for aerial targets operations and maintenance services. The aerial targets mission provides for conducting lethality testing of major weapons systems and munitions programs. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., and Holloman AFB, N.M., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated upon award. Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (FA489022C0019).

BAE Systems, Endicott, N.Y., has been awarded a $92,000,000 contract to modify F-16 Hybrid Flight Control Computer to digital capability. Work will be performed in Endicott, N.Y., and is expected to be complete by June 20, 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Taiwan. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2020, 2021, and 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $32,185,046 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-22-D-0006).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Defense Systems Sector, Sierra Vista, Ariz., has been awarded a $12,079,996 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to the previously awarded contract (FA8620-19-C-1001) for the sustainment of the Radar Technology Insertion Program sensor and Integrated Mission Management Computer maintenance and repair. The contract modification is for the purchase of significant military equipment spares. Work will be performed at Sigonella Air Base, Italy, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This modification involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to NATO. FMS funds in the amount of $12,079,996 are obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $35,769,451. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-19-C-1001).

U.S. Navy

MN-BMcD ML JV, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering (A-E) contract for waterfront large project services primarily in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The work to be performed provides for comprehensive A-E services and design and engineering services for projects ancillary to waterfront projects, such as buildings, roads, parking areas, railroads, bridges, culverts, foundations, retaining walls, and underground structures, etc. Engineering services may include, but is not limited to engineering investigations, failure investigation with destructive and non-destructive testing, seismic evaluation and retrofit, progressive collapse analysis, blast resistant design, civil engineering, survey, and engineering studies. Work will be performed at various Navy and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of operations. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of July 2027. Task order 0001 is awarded at $5,000 for the minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance or military construction funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with three SF-330s received. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0047).

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N40027-22-D-1005) for support of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) engineering and technical support on Littoral Combat Ship Freedom-Variant ships service diesel generators worldwide. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would not increase the cumulative value of this contract above $75,000,000. Base year period of performance will take place from July 21, 2022, through July 20, 2023. Option Year One, if exercised, would have a period of performance from July 21, 2023, through July 20, 2024. Option Year Two, if exercised, would have a period of performance from July 21, 2024, through July 20, 2025. Option Year Three, if exercised, would have a period of performance from July 21, 2025, through July 20, 2026. Option Year Four, if exercised, would have a period of performance from July 21, 2026, through July 20, 2027. No funding will be obligated at time of award. This contract was procured as a sole source via the solicitation posted on the System for Award Management. The Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $67,250,750 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0050). This modification exercises an option to continue to provide High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile guidance section and control section repairs, guidance section refurbishments, and guidance section subassembly repairs for the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in March 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $37,962,837 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides technical analysis, engineering solutions, hardware integration, and life cycle services, to include: shipping of systems, components and parts, training and provision of training materials, technical manuals, system support, and technical assistance by phone, email, or on-site ó in support of the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Air Control Tracking Systems for the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Divisionís Area Control Systems Branch at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Md. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Md., (89.7 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (6.2 percent); Stafford, Va., (1.9 percent); Twentynine Palms, Calif., (1.8 percent); and Glendale, Colo., (0.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122D0097).

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $8,472,695 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2249) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0013). This modification adds scope to provide test cell labor and associated materials and test cell commissioning in support authorized military overhaul facilities stand-up for the V-22 AE 1107C engine to include establishment of an indigenous depot-level maintenance and repair capability for the Rolls-Royce AE 1107C engine and integration of an AE 1107C engine test cell into existing facilities in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., (27 percent); and Hyogo, Japan (73 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,472,695 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Mathews Associates Inc.,* Sanford, Fla., (SPE7LX-22-D-0124); Bren-Tronics Inc.,* Commack, N.Y., (SPE7LX-22-D-0125); and Caliber Sales Engineering Inc.,* Sunrise, Fla., (SPE7LX-22-D-0126), are sharing a maximum $15,676,053 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE7LX-22-R-0042 for storage batteries. These were competitive acquisitions with three responses received. These are three-year base contracts with no option periods. The performance completion date is July 20, 2025. Using military services are Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

*Small business