Inaugural Space Force race registration open until Nov. 1

Registration for the first-ever United States Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler race, in-person and virtual events, is open until Nov. 1, 2022, at https://runspaceforce.com/.

The inaugural United States Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler will liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Dec. 10, 2022. This 10-mile race will be a part of the Space Force birthday celebration each year, and will take place surrounded by space launch history at Cape Canaveral SFS.

“This race is an excellent opportunity to highlight the legacy of those who came before us as well as the direction space capabilities are going,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Joy Fordyce, 5th Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer and action officer for the T-Minus 10-Miler steering committee. “It’s been a blast to work with a joint team of Airmen and Guardians to put on an event of this caliber.”

This unique race offers a point-to-point 10-mile course through various historic locations at CCSFS. Locations include Launch Complex 34 – Apollo 1 memorial site and Apollo 7 mission launch site; LC-19 – Gemini crewed launch site and Titan I and II launch sites; LC-14 – Mercury 7 crewed launch site and monument.

The finish line is located at the historic Cape Canaveral Lighthouse and Hangar C, where participants will be greeted by cheering Guardians surrounded by priceless restored artifacts from space history. A full course map is provided above.

“As a runner, I am very excited for this event as it will be unlike any other; the course is unique to Cape Canaveral and spans the history and future of space launch,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Koch, 45th Medical Group Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight commander and lead action officer for the T-Minus 10-Miler steering committee. “Planning this event with an austere team of Airmen and Guardians, and with the support of the Air Force Marathon office and our Commanders, has been an amazing opportunity.”

Event pricing for the race can be found at https://runspaceforce.com/event-pricing. Registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis – only 5,000 people will have a chance to participate in this inaugural race.

For the most up-to-date information on the USSF T-Minus 10-Miler race, visit https://runspaceforce.com/ and “Like” and “Follow” Run Space Force on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.