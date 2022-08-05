Aerotech News and Review – August 5, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the August 5, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is about the addition of “Rutan Field” to the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Also in this issue: A student at SOAR High School wins a scholarship from the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council; an update on the upcoming air show at Edwards AFB; the next Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is a salute to emergency service and first responders; and Edwards AFB STEM completes PRIME algebra pilot flight test. In High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares how Peanuts creator Charles Schulz used cartoons to teach history.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/080522AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/aves/

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember Chuck Yeager completing the first glide flight of the Bell X-1; the first flight of the Douglas D-558-2 Skyrocket; the first flight of the YF-12 interceptor; the first flight of the Boeing YC-14; the first flight of the X-15; and the first free flight of the Space Shuttle prototype – the Enterprise.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning August 5. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.