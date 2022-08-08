fbpx
Northrop Grumman celebrates 15th anniversary of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

by Aerotech News
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye’s first flight that occurred on this day in 2007. The Navy’s “digital quarterback” gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations delivering battle management, theater air and missile defense, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system. The Northrop Grumman built Advanced Hawkeye is the cornerstone of the U.S. Navy’s theater air and missile defense architecture in the littorals, overland, and open sea.

