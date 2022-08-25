WWII Vet joins American Legion before 100th birthday

PALMDALE, Calif. — It has been a long, but rewarding journey for a World War II veteran of Chinese American descent: From surviving history’s biggest war to becoming something of a celebrity author, and recognized as a distinguished American soldier.

A couple months shy of his 100th birthday, World War II veteran Lou Moore was inducted into American Legion Post 348 on Aug. 21, 2022. Moore was a veteran of the Army Air Force during the war. He soloed in a PT-18 open cockpit trainer.

A rough landing in a cow pasture got him transferred to ground forces, but he served as a non-commissioned officer in the European Theater of Operations, with a weather squadron and airfield security in England, France, and at the end of the war in Germany.

A recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Chinese-American veterans of World War II in 2021, Moore is looking forward to turning 100 so he can promote his memoir “Eternal Love” about his 74-year marriage to Nellie Hatsumi Mayeda Moore, a Japanese American high school valedictorian who was held at the Gila Bend “relocation center,” what Moore refers to as a concentration camp.

During World War II no Japanese American citizen was ever convicted of a subversive act against America. Moore met his bride-to-be after she was released from Gila Bend and went on to New York. He was smitten by her when he saw her dance in the chorus line at the “China Doll Nightclub,” a night spot that catered to Asian exotic stereotypes. But the two bright young people found each other and engaged in a lightning round of courtship.

Lou and Nellie met in New York City and married a couple of months after his honorable discharge in 1946. Lou served in the Army Air Force in the European Theater of Operations until after VE Day, Victory in Europe. They courted for a week, and the young couple married after a short train trip to Baltimore because you could not get married in one day in New York.

Moore’s book “Eternal Love” ranked on Amazon as “Best Asian American Autobiography.”

“It is the story of how one Chinese-American veteran could marry a Japanese-American love of his life and have a wonderful 74 years together,” Moore told the gathering of dozens of members of the American Legion and other veterans support groups.

Richard Hayes, Post 348 Commander, administered the oath. Linda Evans Hayes informed Moore the Legion Auxiliary would adopt him. “We are going to do a lot to help you have a nicer life.”

“May I kiss you on the cheek?” she asked.

“I was waiting,” he said. He added, “I have two cheeks.”

Chaplain Carl Hernandez gave the invocation. Representing Congressman Mike Garcia, Navy veteran fighter pilot, veteran aide Christine Ward presented a certificate of recognition to Moore.

Also presenting recognition were Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and representatives for State Sen. Scott Wilk, and Charles F. Bostwick, representing Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.



City Councilperson Juan Carrillo presented recognition from the City of Palmdale, joined by Los Angeles County Veterans Commissioner Dennis Anderson, a Life Member of the American Legion.

“I want to thank you all for welcoming me into this family of veterans,” Moore said. “I am grateful to be an American, to have survived World War II, and to be welcomed into Post 348.

The event was hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3552, Matt Jackson, Post commander. American Legion Post 348 has been allowed use of the VFW Post after it lost its own location during the pandemic.

“We want to thank VFW Post 3552 for helping us today and assisting us in our hour of need,” Evans said, noting Post 348 has no permanent post location of its own.

Organizations turning out in support included Coffee4Vets, Vets4veterans, Adopt At Risk Veteran, Point Man Antelope Valley, High Desert Medical Group, and Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Charity, as well as American Legion Riders.