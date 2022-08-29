U.S. Air Force

ATAP Inc., Eastaboga, Ala. (FA8517-22-D-0009); Boneal Inc., Means, Ky., (FA8517-22-D-0012); and F3 Logistics LLC, Warner Robins, Ga., (FA8517-22-D-0013), have been awarded a multiple award, small business set-aside contract ceiling of $533,500,000 for the sourcing of support equipment (SE) with a unit price of $50,000, or less. This contract provides for the sourcing, acquiring, and delivery of a broad range of ground and aircraft SE items. Work will be performed at various locations, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 25, 2032. This contract involves Army, Navy and Foreign Military Sales to be determined as needed on individual delivery orders. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one solicitation posted to sam.gov and nine offers were received. Fiscal 2020 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $13,646; and fiscal 2021 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $16,597 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contract activity.

Altamira Technologies Corp., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $280,000,000 modification (P00029) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-incentive-fee, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8604-15-D-7977). The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development; and measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development; GEOINT and MASINT operational production support; and other mission areas. Work will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2024. The contract modification provides for an increase to the overall ceiling of the contract; and an extension of the ordering period by one year. This modification increases the estimated contract value from $960,000,000 to $1,240,000,000. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,240,000,000. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Radiance Technologies, Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a $280,000,000 modification (P00025) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-incentive-fee, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8604-15-D-7976). The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development; and measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development; GEOINT and MASINT operational production support; and other mission areas. Work will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2024. The contract modification provides for an increase to the overall ceiling of the contract; and an extension of the ordering period by one year. This modification increases the estimated contract value from $960,000,000 to $1,240,000,000. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,240,000,000. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Centauri LLC, Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $280,000,000 modification (P00031) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-plus-incentive-fee, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8604-15-D-7975). The contract provides for Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II support for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development; and measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development; GEOINT and MASINT operational production support; and other mission areas. Work will be performed at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and other locations, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2024. The contract modification provides for an increase to the overall ceiling of the contract; and an extension of the ordering period by one year. This modification increases the estimated contract value from $960,000,000 to $1,240,000,000. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,240,000,000. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Stand-in Attack Weapon Phase 1.2. This contract provides for all activities associated with the statement of objectives as well as the contractor’s proposal for Phase 1.2. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be complete by Feb. 25, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $15,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-22-F-1036).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Northridge, Calif., has been awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Stand-in Attack Weapon Phase 1.2. This contract provides for all activities associated with the statement of objectives as well as the contractor’s proposal for Phase 1.2. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., and is expected to be complete by Feb. 25, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $15,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-22-F-1051).

L3Harris Mustang Technology Group LP, Plano, Texas, has been awarded a $14,579,829 firm-fixed-price contract for Stand-in Attack Weapon Phase 1.2. This contract provides for all activities associated with the statement of objectives as well as the contractor’s proposal for Phase 1.2. Work will be performed in Plano, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 25, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $14,579,829 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-22-F-1031).

Georgia Power Co., Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a $11,950,000 contract for utility service expansion. This contract provides for the expansion of electric power utilities across Robins Air Force Base, Ga. Work will be performed at Robins AFB, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $11,950,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA850122F0088).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a non-competitive, firm-fixed-price modification (P00021) to previously awarded contract (FA8675-21-C-0034) in the amount of $8,837,522 for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Production Lot 35 Rectifier Filter Assembly Captive Air Training Missile Retrofit effort. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $4,485,281; fiscal 2021 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $3,865,690; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $486,551 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Division Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., was awarded a $182,295,333 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $182,295,333 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0068).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Guyco Inc., Lampasas, Texas, was awarded a $59,140,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of hammerhead barracks. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $59,140,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0013).

MORSECORP Inc., Cambridge, Mass., was awarded a $44,890,537 firm-fixed-price contract for advanced test and evaluation of artificial intelligence and machine learning progress algorithms. Bids were solicited via the internet with 999 received. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $3,195,693 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-22-C-0029).

StructSure Projects Inc., Kansas City, Mo., was awarded an $18,143,578 firm-fixed-price contract to alter an aircraft maintenance squadron building. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $18,143,578 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Wisc., is the contracting activity (W50S9F-22-C-0003).

Piedmont Propulsion Systems LLC, Winston Salem, N.C., was awarded an $11,545,493 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the UH-60 Helicopter rotor hub. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0060).

Underwater Mechanix Services LLC,* Jacksonville, Fla., was awarded an $8,231,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging of the Big Fishweir Creek and Little Fishweir Creek. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with an estimated completion date of June 25, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,231,000.00 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-22-C-0011).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded an $8,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for procurement of services and data for the integration and qualification of the Improved Turbine Engine onto the UH/HH-60M Black Hawk aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-C-0063).

Advanced Building Corp., McFarland, Wisc., was awarded a $7,906,650 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a small-arms range and combat-arms training maintenance training facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $7,906,650 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0028).

EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc. PBC,* Hunt Valley, Md., was awarded a $7,813,769 modification (P00003) to contract W912BV-20-C-0016 for environmental remediation services. Work will be performed in Enid, Okla., Tulsa, Okla., Altus Air Force Base, Okla., Little Rock AFB, Ark., and Tinker AFB, Okla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2030. Fiscal 2022 environmental restoration, defense funds in the amount of $7,813,769 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

System High Corp., Chantilly, Va., is being awarded a competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $150,000,000. Under this new contract, the contractor will support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) with advisory and assistance services supporting the development, implementation, maintenance, and assessment of security, emergency management, and program protection for the integrated, layered Missile Defense System (MDS). Efforts include assisting with government review and disclosure of classified and Controlled Unclassified Information to foreign governments and international organizations; international visits and assignments to MDA; technology transfer; munitions export/import licensing; and declassification of documents. The counterintelligence requirement supports government efforts to integrate defensive counterintelligence activities, products and services, into MDA programs. The work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Ala.; Ft Belvoir, Dahlgren, and Quantico, Va.; Schriever Space Force Base, Colo.; Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.; Vandenberg SFB, Calif.; Fort Greely and Elmendorf AFB, Alaska; and Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii. The period of performance is from August 2022 to September 2027. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with five proposals received. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,268,414 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-22-C-0007).

U.S. Special Operations Command

IT Consulting Partners LLC, Jackson, Wyo., (H92415-22-D-0002), was awarded a new contract for the NexGen Graph solution program, with a maximum ceiling of $49,000,000 million for further research and development, products, services, and production in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funding in the amount of $2,821,386 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III award authorized under 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2) or 41 U.S. Code 253(b)(2). USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

NDI Engineering Co. (NDI),* Thorofare, N.J., was awarded a $42,923,521 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services to support the engineering, design, fabrication, and testing of prototype equipment; integrated logistics support; Shipboard Verification Test support; program management; financial; and administrative support associated with these functions on all Hull Maintenance and Technical (HM&E) Submarine Communication and Electromagnetic Systems (HM&E SCEMS), in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD), Code 402. NDI will be awarded a task order for universal modular mast engineering and technical support services at the time of contract award, which will satisfy the minimum contract guarantee of $1,000. It is estimated that 77 percent of services will take place in Philadelphia, Penn.,, at NSWCPD; and 23 percent of services will occur at the contractor facility in Thorofare, N.J. Work is expected to be complete by August 2028. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,050 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-22-D-4014).

Kranze Technology Solutions Inc.,* Des Plaines, Ill., is awarded an $11,174,373 modification (P00008) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0187) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0004). This modification exercises an option for the production, delivery and installation of 18 retrofit kits and non-recurring engineering in support of the V-22 Mesh Network Manager upgrade. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,900,903; and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,273,470 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,273,470 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Global, A 1st Flagship Co.,* Newport Beach, Calif., is awarded an $8,136,035 cost-plus fixed-fee contract to acquire services and material necessary to support and maintain all vessels assigned to the Naval Sea Systems Command Inactive Ship Maintenance Office in Bremerton, Washington, and active vessels assigned to the Detachment in San Diego, Calif. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $57,886,359. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Wash., (70 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,496,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,496,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-4202).

Pond Constructors, Peachtree Corners, Ga., is awarded a $7,673,127 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4873) under a multiple award construction contract for design and construction at the San Pedro Fuel Depot (SPFD), California. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of the California State Fire Marshal pipeline abandonment, oil/water separator and reclamation pad removal at SPFD, and Pier 12, in Long Beach, California. The task order does not contain any options. Work will be performed in San Pedro and Long Beach, Calif., and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $7,673,127 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division, Seal Beach, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5829).

Defense Logistics Agency

Belleville Shoe, Co.,* Belleville, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $17,646,141 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for temperate weather safety coyote boots. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Aug. 25, 2025. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1576).

Defense Human Resources Activity

CACI Enterprise Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00005) in the amount of $8,561,933 to a previously awarded contract (H98210-20-F-0240) for the Traveler Assistance Center (TAC) to provide travel support across the Department of Defense. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va. The option period of performance is from Aug. 27, 2022, to Aug. 26, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds are being used for this modification, which brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $24,833,416 from $16,271,483. Defense Human Resources Activity, Alexandria, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business