Headlines — August 29

News

Fighting between US troops and militias draws scrutiny to Syria role

The U.S. decision to target militia facilities in eastern Syria on Aug. 23 threatens to heighten tensions with Iran.

Two Navy ships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit

The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 28.

Fears over Afghanistan threat simmer, despite White House assurances

When the United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan in a chaotic dash, the Biden administration and its critics traded fire over whether America could keep its borders safe from terrorist threats without boots on the ground.

Russia moves to reinforce its stalled assault on Ukraine

A series of volunteer battalions formed across Russia is preparing to deploy to Ukraine, officials and military analysts say, including a major new ground-forces formation called the 3rd Army Corps.

Business

Britain moves on plan for recon balloons | Defense Dollars

The U.K. invests in recon balloons and what the United States wants in missile defense.

Sierra Nevada banking on new RAPCON-X plane for Army’s future ISR aircraft

As the Army considers how to replace its aging fixed-wing ISR fleet, Sierra Nevada Corp. believes it has already found the answer in its new RAPCON-X aircraft design. And the company plans to go all in, investing $200 million of internal funding to build two prototypes by January 2024, according to company executives.

US approves $1.95 billion sale of Black Hawks to Australia

The State Department this week approved a $1.95 billion sale to Australia of 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, which will replace the Australian Defence Force’s troubled MRH90 Taipan utility helicopters.

Defense

Soldier indicted for selling 3D-printed automatic weapon converters

A soldier was indicted Aug. 24 in Texas federal court for allegedly 3D-printing and selling parts that can turn commercially available firearms into automatic weapons.

US Navy is developing directed energy systems to counter hypersonic missile threats from China and Russia

The U.S. Navy is developing directed energy systems as a potential defense against hypersonic missiles, the Navy’s top admiral said, calling advances Russia and China have made in hypersonic weapon technology “a significant concern.”

Veterans

WWII veteran receives France’s highest honor

Ernest Marvel was awarded the French Legion of Honor in July ó almost 80 years after he helped liberate the country from the Germans in World War II.