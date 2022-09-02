Headlines —September 2

News

Afghanistan after action report finished but still classified, Pentagon says

Work on the Defense Department’s after action report on the war in Afghanistan and the withdrawal from Kabul is finished, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder said Aug. 31óbut when the public might get to read the report remains to be seen.

Ukraine is using a ghost army of fake HIMARS to trick Russian artillery

Ukraine has a new mobile weapon in its war against Russia: fake wooden missile systems. The military is fielding a large array of cheaply made stand-ins for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in an attempt to get Russia to waste cruise missiles.

Business

Marinette Marine to begin building first Constellation frigate

A Fincantieri shipyard in Wisconsin will begin constructing its first Constellation-class frigate Aug. 31 following a small ceremony, U.S. Navy officials announced.

Boeing wins integration contract for homeland missile defense system

Boeing has won a contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to integrate, test and ensure the readiness of the homeland missile defense system, which is designed to protect against intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to an Aug. 31 company statement.

Boeing gets $3.1 billion to build KC-46s for USAF and Israel

The Air Force has awarded a pair of contracts to Boeing potentially worth more than $3.1 billion combined for 19 KC-46sófour for Israelóthe Pentagon announced Aug. 31.

Raytheon wins $972M order for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile

Raytheon Missiles and Defense won a $972 million contract to supply U.S. and other militaries with Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs.

Lockheed Martin says its F-35 sustainment costs have fallen by half — another 35 percent coming

The Lockheed Martin-controlled portion of the F-35 cost per flying hour, across all users, has fallen 50 percent in the past seven years and should go down another 35 percent in the next five years, assuming a performance-based logistics contract is forthcoming, program officials said.

Sweden awards $50M deal for thermal weapon sights to Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS has won an approximately $50 million contract to provide more than 4,600 thermal weapon sights to Sweden, the American defense company announced Aug. 30.

Slovakia, Finland ink production deal for 76 Patria combat vehicles

Slovakia and Finland have signed a deal that would see the former’s industry participate in the production of 76 armored combat vehicles already on order from Patria, the Finnish defense company announced Aug. 30.

Defense

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13 percent last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues reopened, The Associated Press has learned.

Air Force, Space Force may let in applicants who test positive for THC

Marijuana use may no longer disqualify prospective applicants from joining the Air Force or Space Force, due to a possible policy change under consideration at the Air Force Recruiting Service.

Troops who served during the Afghanistan withdrawal to receive awards

Thousands of troops surged into Afghanistan in the final days of the U.S. operation there, and even more helped house and process Afghan evacuees in Europe and stateside in the months following the withdrawal a year ago.

Veterans

Army veteran wins disability discrimination complaint case against Air Force, but he may still lose his home

After years of legal battles, an administrative judge at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in San Antonio found in December that the Air Force had discriminated against Bighia in violation of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The act prohibits a federal agency from discriminating against a person with disabilities.

VA makes all toxic-exposure conditions presumptive immediately following signing of PACT Act

The Veterans Affairs Department has declared all 23 health conditions outlined in the recently enacted PACT Act “presumptive” from the date the bill was signed, reducing the burden on veterans or their survivors to prove that certain diseases were caused by service-related exposure to toxins and burn pits.