Headlines — September 7

News

Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea, US says

The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding.

Russia is so desperate for fighters it’s trying to recruit at homeless shelters

The Kremlin is also looking at recruiting convicted criminals.

Business

Ukraine arms maker finds export interest in ‘combat-proven’ missiles

Ukraine’s defense industry is observing a spike in demand from foreign customers interested in securing weapons proven in combat against Russia’s invasion, according to representatives of leading Ukrainian defense group Ukroboronprom.

US approves $1.1 billion Taiwan arms sale

The State Department on Sept. 2 announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taipei after weeks of mounting tension with China in the Taiwan Strait following an August visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Spanish, German companies start work on hypersonic missile interceptor

Spanish and German missile manufacturers are leading an effort to develop a new hypersonic defense interceptor as part of the European Defence Fund’s initial batch of sponsored projects.

Army’s testbed ISR business jets are opening doors to new mission possibilities

With the prototypes, “we’re able to launch from one area and very quickly get to another area that is much further away in distance. So it opens up the aperture from a mission perspective,” a program leader said.

Rheinmetall, Anduril join forces on optionally manned fighting vehicle

American Rheinmetall Vehicles and venture-backed defense technology company Anduril Industries are joining forces in a “strategic partnership” to compete in the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle design program, according to a Sept. 6 joint statement from the companies.

What is the Marine Corps’ advanced reconnaissance vehicle?

As the Pentagon increasingly focuses on the primacy of battlefield information through its Joint All Domain Command and Control efforts, the Marine Corps’ quest for a new reconnaissance vehicle is focused not just on traditional battlefield intelligence gathering, but the ability to ingest and process data from across the joint force.

Europe goes on shopping spree to fill capability gaps

Poland is embarking on a journey to accelerate defense procurement programs to ensue its forces are not using Soviet-era or Russian gear. That effort has seen decision-makers in Warsaw grow the defense fund to buy weapons and increase the size of its military to 300,000 troops.

Poland buys more howitzers as local defense exhibit kicks off

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence has awarded a contract worth more than 3.8 billion zloty ($800 million) to buy 48 Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzers and related gear from local company Huta Stalowa Wola, a subsidiary of the country’s defense giant PGZ.



Singapore reveals it might choose a different F-35 variant

Singapore is considering buying another F-35 variant despite already selecting and receiving U.S. approval for the “B” version, which can take off from short runways and land vertically, according to a top official with the procurement effort.

Defense

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

(Military Times) Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture.

US Air Force to test launch nuclear missile Sept. 7 morning

The U.S. Air Force plans to conduct a test launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile early Sept. 7 morning, the Pentagon announced.

Air Force pay cuts looming next month for airmen in the service’s toughest jobs

Enlisted airmen who work in some of the Air Force’s most difficult jobs will receive from $900 to $5,400 less annually beginning next month as the service faces financial challenges that affect the ranks.

Futures Command faces identity crisis as Army shifts mission

Now, four years into the experiment, top service officials are rethinking Army Futures Command, shifting it from an organization with control over investment decisions to an advisory body focused more on emerging technology and less on near-term programs. The move, they say, is meant to reaffirm civilian control of the military.

Air Force faces key questions for next-gen fighters’ drone wingmen

The U.S. Air Force hopes to develop and field autonomous combat drones that would augment piloted fighters “in the mid to late 2020s,” Andrew Hunter, the Air Force’s top acquisition official, said in August.

US military is developing plans to open a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East and Iran is developing plans to open a new military testing facility in Saudi Arabia, according to three U.S. defense officials familiar with the plans.

Veterans

Private sector medical care may not be faster or cheaper than VA

Veterans who use community care programs to access private sector medical appointments may not be receiving faster, better or less expensive care than if they used Veterans Affairs physicians, according to a new outside analysis of the health care options.

GAO finds fault with VA’s system for dealing with claims for ailments linked to Agent Orange

The Department of Veterans Affairs may have denied benefits to thousands of Vietnam veterans suffering from Agent Orange-related conditions because claims processors failed to understand what evidence could be used to validate the claims, the Government Accountability Office said.

VA often failed to inform patients about risks of COVID antiviral drug

The VA Office of Inspector General said providers often didn’t notify patients or caregivers about the risks of remdesivir.